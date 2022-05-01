SLO Police arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station

San Luis Obispo Police arrested a man after he reportedly robbed a Chevron gas station located on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

The incident occurred at 12:45 P.M.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Richardson from San Luis Obispo.

The 28 year-old allegedly entered the gas station, went behind the counter, took merchandise and physically threatened the clerk.

Richardson and his female companion then went on foot towards the Target parking lot also located on Los Osos Valley Road.

Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the suspect, who appeared to be in possession of the stolen property.

Authorities said Richardson was non-compliant and sustained minor injuries during his arrest.

San Luis Obispo Police said the suspect was treated for his injuries at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Richardson was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is facing charges for robbery and resisting an arrest.