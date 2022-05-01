ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters Contain Vegetation Fire In Auburn

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
AUBURN (CBS13) — Fire crews were able to contain a vegetation fire that took place in Auburn off of Auburn Folsom Road, said Cal Fire Neu.

The fire was a result of a burn pile that got out of hand and spread through the surrounding area.

The fire was quickly contained to around a quarter acre.

No injuries were reported.

CBS Sacramento

Carmichael House Fire On Rampart Drive Turns Deadly

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A house fire in Carmichael turned deadly Wednesday night. Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire was reported just before 9 p.m. along Rampart Drive, which is located near the intersection of Winding Way and Manzanita Avenue. One deceased person was found inside the home, Metro Fire said. No other injuries were reported, but officials said a couple of other people were able to get out of the home safely. Crews were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent its spread. Metro Fire is onscene of a working house fire. Fire attack was initiated, search complete, and the fire was contained to the home of origin. Our hearts are heavy to report 1 victim was found deceased inside. An investigator is onscene working to determine the cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/vDjzmz2OU0 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 28, 2022 Metro Fire said an investigator was working to find what started the fire and where it began. This is a developing story.
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Home Catches Fire 2 Days In A Row

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a Sacramento residence for the second time in two days. Early Monday morning, Sacramento Firefighters responded to calls for service at the home along Luther Drive near Florin Road. Firefighters say it was caused by a blaze that burned Sunday inside of a bedroom at the home. On Sunday, after putting the fire out, firefighters boarded up the home. They say a hot spot or pocket of debris began smoldering and caught fire again. The cause of the initial fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.    
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael Home Damaged By Fire

A Carmichael home suffered extensive damage on Sunday. The home is on the corner of Carmichael Drive and Tarshes Drive. None of the home’s occupants were injured in the fire, according to a Sac Metro Fire spokesperson. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire is knocked down. No injuries reported. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ifehvf2yBN — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 2, 2022
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
CBS Sacramento

6 Injured In Violent Crash At Roseville Intersection

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Several people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville on Wednesday afternoon. The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way. Five vehicles were involved and at least three vehicles had major damage with debris covering much of the roadway. Six people, who are all believed to be adults, were taken to area hospitals and at least two of the were in critical condition. Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours. No further details were available at this time.
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 34, Killed In Crash On Highway 160 In Sacramento River Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the 34-year-old woman who died in the crash as Stacey Lauren Kellerman. Original Story: A crash involving a pickup truck in the Sacramento River Delta left a passenger dead early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 160 a little after 2:30 a.m., north of Poverty Road. Officers spoke with the driver, who reported that he was driving on SR-160 when he saw an animal in his path – causing him to steer his truck off the roadway and down the embankment. The crash left a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup stuck. She suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the driver was uninjured. CHP says the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash. The name of the woman killed has not been released.  
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
FOX40

Man convicted of beating, robbing sleeping homeowner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man of robbery nearly four years after a homeowner was beaten and robbed while sleeping, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. According to the DA’s office, Lorinzo Haley and two other people broke into a home on May 8, 2018. They then went upstairs and beat […]
