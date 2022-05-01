ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Bucs split baseball doubleheader with Bears

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaiIZ_0fPTvOfb00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mercer maintained a slight edge over ETSU in the SoCon standings after closing out the series with a doubleheader split on Saturday.

In Game 1, a slow start for both teams gave way to a flurry of late runs. Ashton King started the scoring for the Bucs with an RBI single in the first inning.

That score would hold until the Bears scored once in the sixth and then three more times on a bases-clearing single in the seventh inning. But, the Bucs matched those three runs in the bottom half of the seventh with RBIs from Bryce Hodge, Cam Norgren and King.

ETSU broke the game open and took a 5-4 lead on a Ryan McCarthy RBI double in the eighth inning. A wild pitch would put the home team up two runs, 6-4, which is home the game finished.

King finished with three hits and two RBIs to lead the ETSU offensive effort. Nathanial Tate earned the win on the mound, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing just two hits while striking out four batters.

Union grad James Mitchell selected in 2022 NFL Draft

In Game 2, Mercer opened with a leadoff home run from Bill Knight and would tack on two more runs to take a 3-0 advantage.

A wild pitch and a Garett Wallace groundout RBI brought the tally to within 3-2.

A Jozsef Rohrbacher home run extended the lead to 5-2, which would be enough to grab the road win, 6-3.

ETSU will return to action at Appalachian State on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Union grad James Mitchell selected in 2022 NFL Draft

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia native James Mitchell has had many stops on his football journey – from the Union Bears to the Virginia Tech Hokies. On Saturday, Mitchell took that next step into the professional ranks, being selected 177th overall in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mitchell played […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Vols take rubber match against Auburn, 5-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 1 Tennessee rebounded from a Saturday loss to pick up its 40th win of the season in a 5-3 series finale victory against No. 19 Auburn. The Volunteers wasted no time touching home plate, as Drew Gilbert opened the scoring with a sac fly in the first inning. Trey Lipscomb […]
AUBURN, AL
WBKO

Raiders, Gators split softball and baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Softball gets the shutout over Warren East 10-0 Monday, but gets shutout by the Raiders 12-0 in Baseball. In softball, the Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and score four more in the sixth securing the victory in six innings 10-0. The win put Greenwood at 22-3. they will play Bowling Green at home Thursday. Warren East falls to 17-5, they will play South Warren at 5:30 Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Mercer, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

ETSU men’s tennis draws Northwestern in NCAA Regionals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a fourth-consecutive SoCon title victory just over a week ago, ETSU men’s tennis was a lock for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. While there was little surprise in that regard to tonight’s festivities, there was anticipation to find out the Bucs’ first round opponent and where they would meet. Head […]
LEXINGTON, KY
WJHL

Bayston, Weiss earn wins on final night of World of Outlaws Bristol Bash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Saturday races at Bristol Motor Speedway produced two new winners for the weekend slate, as Spencer Bayston and Ricky Weiss sped to victory on the dirt. Bayston took the checkered flag in the 25-lap NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, but not without some serious contention from Kyle Larson. The […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Honaker’s Jordan Stout taken in 2022 NFL Draft fourth round

(WJHL) – After spending the last three seasons breaking records at Penn State, Jordan Stout will suit up for the Baltimore Ravens come this summer. The former Honaker Tiger was drafted 130th overall in the fourth round and was the first punter to be selected this year. Originally committed to Virginia Tech, Stout transferred into […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Doubleheader#Bucs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy