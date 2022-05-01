The Marina Fire nearby the Great Saltair is 100% contained

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 900 PM MDT * At 758 PM MDT, showers producing severe outflow winds were located along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to Delle to near Dugway Proving Ground Test Range, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather Station Observed. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Dugway English Village, Stansbury Park, Dugway Proving Ground Test Range, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Skull Valley, Clive, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Knolls, Utah Test and Training Range North, Utah Test and Training Range South, Stockton, Rush Valley, Hat Island, Erda, Lakeside, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 39 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0