Magna, UT

The Marina Fire nearby the Great Saltair is 100% contained

By MICHAEL HOUCK AND MORGAN WOLFE, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOOELE COUNTY, Utah – The Marina fire that burned nearby the Great Saltair on Saturday evening is now 100% contained, according to officials. According to Unified Fire Authority’s PIO Aaron Lance, multiple crews...

ksltv.com

KSLTV

Everyone safe after truck bursts into flames due to quick actions of driver

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Everyone is safe following a semi-truck fire at a Maverik, thanks to a driver who shut off the fuel. According to a Facebook post from Santaquin City Fire/EMS, the driver of the semi had picked up a load in Nephi and had stopped for fuel while on his way to American Fork. While parked at a gas pump he noticed smoke coming from the engine.
SANTAQUIN, UT
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Helicopter crash near Utah ski resort caused by pilot error

Whiteout conditions caused a Blackhawk helicopter pilot to lose sight of where he was trying to land, causing a February crash with another helicopter near a Utah ski resort that resulted in more than $9 million in damages, the Utah Army National Guard said Thursday.Remarkably, none of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby at Snowbird Ski Resort were injured. Investigators chalked up the incident to human error because the pilot couldn't figure out his position and had to rely on aircraft flight instruments, leading the Blackhawk rolling on its side and break its...
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Three-year-old hits parents with vehicle in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah parents have been injured after their 3-year-old son accidentally ran into them with a vehicle on Monday night. North Ogden Police says a three-year-old boy got into his parents’ car while they were busy with yard work outside. As the child was sitting inside, the vehicle started moving […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

I-80 rollover leaves man dead in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a Summit County rollover crash that occurred on the evening of April 28. Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area around Interstate-80 near milepost 192 on reports of a truck that crashed into a power pole off of Wahsatch Road […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
News Break
Idaho State Journal

WEATHER ALERT ISSUED FOR MUCH OF EAST IDAHO BECAUSE OF INCOMING THUNDERSTORMS

SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY At 3:25 PM Wednesday, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms extending from 12 miles north of Swan Valley to 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir to near Swanlake to 7 miles south of Cherry Creek Rest Area, moving east at 30 to 35 mph. HAZARD: Brief moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts to 35 mph. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist killed in southern Utah crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was fatally injured after losing control of his bike in a sharp turn near St. George Saturday afternoon on SR- 20 Although he was wearing a helmet, the man died from his injuries at the scene, said Sgt....
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in West Valley City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews. West Valley City, Utah's second-largest city, combines Kearns and Taylorsville to form Utah's most ethnically diversified region. That means it's the destination to go all year for various culinary experiences, distinctive shopping, as well as theater, music, and sporting events. A diverse range of cuisines may be found throughout the huge metropolis. It is, in fact, one of Utah's most diversified areas.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 900 PM MDT * At 758 PM MDT, showers producing severe outflow winds were located along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to Delle to near Dugway Proving Ground Test Range, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather Station Observed. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Dugway English Village, Stansbury Park, Dugway Proving Ground Test Range, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Skull Valley, Clive, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Knolls, Utah Test and Training Range North, Utah Test and Training Range South, Stockton, Rush Valley, Hat Island, Erda, Lakeside, Lake Point and Antelope Island State Park. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 39 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

