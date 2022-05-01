Where Every Sooner, Cowboy and Oklahoman Went in the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone with ten players from OU and OSU selected. The Sooners had seven while the Cowboys sent three to the next level.

Nik Bonnitto went to the Broncos while Brian Asamoah went to the Vikings on Friday. Saturday We learned the Browns still like sooners. OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey went 108th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Following Winfrey, his OU defensive running buddy was next off the board. Defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell was picked 152nd overall to the Denver Broncos. He joins fellow sooner Nik Bonitto who was drafted by the broncos on Friday.

The first Cowboy off the board was Oklahoma native Malcolm Rodriguez. Malcolm was picked 188th overall to the Detroit Lions. Rodriguez takes his 400 plus career tackles to the motor city.

Another Oklahoma native finally got the call he was waiting for. Norman native and Iowa State star Charlie Kolar was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round, 128th overall. The 23rd pick of the 4th round. Kolar said today he’s going to annoy fellow tight end Mark Andrews with all the questions he has for him.

For Devin harper, he’ll continue to be a cowboy. With Dallas’ final pick of the draft, they took the former OSU linebacker. Harper was taken by America’s team 193rd overall. He was the fifth defender drafted by Dallas this year.

OU offensive lineman Marquise Hays was drafted by Arizona in the seventh round. Mike Woods and Isaiah Thomas each were drafted by the Browns. OSU DB Christian Holmes was taken by the Commanders.

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra who finished his career at SMU, was drafted by the Eagles.

Here’s who signed free agent deals after the draft. For the Sooners: RB Kennedy Brooks signed with the Eagles, Jeremiah Hall signed with the New York Giants, LaRon Stokes signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and OL Tyrese Robinson signed with the Commanders.

For OSU, RB Jaylen Warren signed with the Steelers, DB Kolby Harvell-Peel inked his name with the Texans, WR Tay Martin joined the San Francisco 49ers, DT Israel Antwine signed with the Jaguars, S Tre Sterling signed with the Packers, OL Josh Sills joined the Eagles, and RB LD Brown earned a training camp invite with the Jets.

