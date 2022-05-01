ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Where Every Sooner, Cowboy and Oklahoman Went in the NFL Draft

KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkX9M_0fPTt7ov00

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone with ten players from OU and OSU selected. The Sooners had seven while the Cowboys sent three to the next level.

Nik Bonnitto went to the Broncos while Brian Asamoah went to the Vikings on Friday. Saturday We learned the Browns still like sooners. OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey went 108th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Following Winfrey, his OU defensive running buddy was next off the board. Defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell was picked 152nd overall to the Denver Broncos. He joins fellow sooner Nik Bonitto who was drafted by the broncos on Friday.

The first Cowboy off the board was Oklahoma native Malcolm Rodriguez. Malcolm was picked 188th overall to the Detroit Lions. Rodriguez takes his 400 plus career tackles to the motor city.

Another Oklahoma native finally got the call he was waiting for. Norman native and Iowa State star Charlie Kolar was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round, 128th overall. The 23rd pick of the 4th round. Kolar said today he’s going to annoy fellow tight end Mark Andrews with all the questions he has for him.

For Devin harper, he’ll continue to be a cowboy. With Dallas’ final pick of the draft, they took the former OSU linebacker. Harper was taken by America’s team 193rd overall. He was the fifth defender drafted by Dallas this year.

OU offensive lineman Marquise Hays was drafted by Arizona in the seventh round. Mike Woods and Isaiah Thomas each were drafted by the Browns. OSU DB Christian Holmes was taken by the Commanders.

Former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra who finished his career at SMU, was drafted by the Eagles.

Here’s who signed free agent deals after the draft. For the Sooners: RB Kennedy Brooks signed with the Eagles, Jeremiah Hall signed with the New York Giants, LaRon Stokes signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and OL Tyrese Robinson signed with the Commanders.

For OSU, RB Jaylen Warren signed with the Steelers, DB Kolby Harvell-Peel inked his name with the Texans, WR Tay Martin joined the San Francisco 49ers, DT Israel Antwine signed with the Jaguars, S Tre Sterling signed with the Packers, OL Josh Sills joined the Eagles, and RB LD Brown earned a training camp invite with the Jets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Cleveland, OK
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Arizona State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Cowboys#Cardinals#American Football#Ou#Osu#Sooners#The Cleveland Browns#The Denver Broncos#The Detroit Lions#Iowa State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU stumbles in series finale vs. Kansas St.

NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy