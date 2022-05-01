ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Kansas governor, legislators offer support for Andover after ‘stunning and heartbreaking’ tornado

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Saturday surveyed damage in Andover and promised to help the town recover from the large and destructive tornado that tore through the town the night before.

Legislators from the area offered prayers and assistance for the Butler County community. The National Weather Service in Wichita said the severity of damage indicated the tornado had an EF3 intensity on the 0-5 rating scale while on the ground for about 20 minutes.

The governor declared an emergency Friday evening after a large storm system spawned tornadoes, large hail and strong straight-line winds across the state. On Saturday, she traveled to Andover to meet with first responders, local government officials and residents impacted by the storm.

Radar of the storm that produced the Andover tornado. (National Weather Service in Wichita)

“One thing is clear: Kansans are resilient, and we will get through this together,” Kelly said. “My administration will work with local leaders to help Kansans impacted by this storm get back on their feet.”

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, said his own house only lost a few singles, but the “path of destruction was enormous, with hundreds of homes, businesses, or other structures destroyed or damaged.”

“I am deeply appreciative of all who are helping our community of Andover as we assess the devastating impact of the tornado,” Masterson said. “The extent of the damage is stunning and heartbreaking, and we are so thankful no lives were lost. As Andover recovers and rebuilds, we stand ready to assist those in need. Prayers continue.”

Rep. Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican whose district includes Andover, said the community “suffered a sudden and devastating loss.”

“My family and I offer our heartfelt prayers to those most directly affected by last night’s storm,” Humphries said. “We are with you, and we will stand and work beside you. Our gratitude goes out to the agencies and individuals who work tirelessly to keep us safe and support our community.”

The post Kansas governor, legislators offer support for Andover after ‘stunning and heartbreaking’ tornado appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 2

softshoe
2d ago

I hope she does way better for them than she did for all of the people who were trying to get their unemployment and who still haven’t gotten their unemployment from the Covid disaster. Her response to that was slow to nonexistent

Reply
2
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Comments / 0

