Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR CUYAHOGA...CENTRAL MEDINA...NORTHERN SUMMIT AND CENTRAL LORAIN COUNTIES At 742 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakewood to near Strongsville to near Wellington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Medina, Willowick, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, Streetsboro and Warrensville Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
