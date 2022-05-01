ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

By John Perrotto - Associated Press
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis celebrates with Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis (2) celebrates with Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a two-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Steven Wilson during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6.

Hayes hit a leadoff single into center field off Luis Garcia (0-1) that scored automatic runner Jake Marisnick with the tying run.

First baseman Eric Hosmer then misplayed Bryan Reynolds’ ground ball.

The ball rolled down the right-field line and Hayes scored from first base.

Hayes was originally called out by home plate umpire Mark Wegner.

However, video replay showed Hayes beat second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s relay throw and the call was overturned.

The Pirates ended their four-game losing streak and snapped the Padres’ four-game winning streak.

⚾ Heading to a Pirates game this summer? Here’s what’s new at PNC Park for 2022 season

