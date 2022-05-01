APD: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

UPDATE | May 1, 10:50 a.m.:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have reported the victim in the shooting has died and the suspect is now in custody.

Amarillo Police identified Marisela Mendoza, 23, as the shooting victim. Mendoza was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Mario Rodriguez, 30. Police said the two were in a relationship and had traveled to Amarillo separately.

APD said Rodriguez left the scene in a gray car. Once his identity was established, police issued an AMBER Alert and got a Murder warrant for his arrest.

Rodriguez was found in Hereford, where he was arrested and booked into jail.

This case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

ORIGINAL STORY | April 30:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse around 8:30 p.m.

According to APD, a man fired a gun multiple times into a car and a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man left in a pickup south from Texas Roadhouse.

Police said the between the man and woman relationship is unknown.

No one else was injured.

APD said if anyone has information on this incident, please call the Amarillo PD at 806-378-3038 or Crimestoppers at 374-4400. Or you can use the P3 tip app.

