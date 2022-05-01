ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Woman Facing DUI Charge After Rear-Ending NH State Police Cruiser on Everett Turnpike

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was allegedly driving impaired Saturday morning when she slammed her vehicle into the back of a New Hampshire State Police cruiser on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Erica Murphy, 39, of Manchester, was charged with driving under the influence following the incident that occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. near mile...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Woman, Allegedly Drunk, Drives Down Stairs By Portland Police Department

A 26-year-old woman drove through the police department garage in Portland, Maine, across the pedestrian plaza, and then tried to drive down a set of stairs to Middle Street. The woman told police she was just following her GPS directions, but responding officers thought it might be something else -- "her excessive blood alcohol level," Portland police said.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

Salem Man Who Injured Lynn Officers Before Police Chase Facing Gun And Motor Vehicle Charges

LYNN (CBS) — The suspect who led police on a wild chase from Lynn to Swampscott Friday night is now facing multiple gun and motor vehicle charges. Lynn Police said Saturday that Angel Diaz, 19, from Salem is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, failure to stop for police, and several motor vehicle charges. He will be arraigned on Monday. According to Lynn Police, officers approached Diaz, who was wanted in a firearm investigation, after he pulled over in the area of Pinkham and Violet Street. He started driving away, striking a Lynn cruiser and an officer on foot, police said. That officer was not taken to the hospital. A second Lynn officer was struck by the suspect’s car in Swampscott. That officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Lynn Police said Saturday that both officers are doing well. The chase ended at the intersection of Stetson Ave. and Essex Street.
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Merrimack, NH
Merrimack, NH
Crime & Safety
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Cruiser#Elliot Hospital
WCVB

Massachusetts man dies after crashing truck into cranberry bog in Carver, police say

CARVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a pickup truck into a cranberry bog in the town of Carver, according to police. Carver police said the town's dispatch center received two 911 calls at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday reporting that a vehicle had gone into the water in the cranberry bog behind 7 Holmes St., and that the driver was still inside the vehicle.
CARVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WCAX

Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire. Her body was found on April 28 in Bow. Police have released an artist’s rendering of the woman. She’s described as 30-40 years old,...
BOW, NH
NECN

Bear Gets Into Conn. Man's Car, Causes Extensive Damage

A black bear made its way into a Cornwall resident's truck and caused extensive damage. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they responded to a request for help after a bear was seen in a resident's vehicle. EnCon Police said the bear caused extensive damage to the...
CORNWALL, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quick thinking: State Police Trooper gives emergency escort to woman in labor

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Some quick thinking by a Massachusetts State Police Trooper on his way home from an overnight shift secured the safe transport of a woman in labor. Trooper Jonathan Freedman was returning home after working a midnight shift out of the State Police Tunnels Barracks Monday morning when he was flagged down by a woman standing outside of a car on Route 24 south in Randolph.
RANDOLPH, MA
Itemlive.com

Police Log: 5-4-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department The post Police Log: 5-4-22 appeared first on Itemlive.
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
NECN

Pair of 13-Year-Olds Charged in Boston Attacks Must Wear GPS Bracelets

A judge ordered two children charged in attacks at the Boston Common and in Downtown Crossing to wear GPS bracelets as a condition of bail. Two unidentified 13-year-olds were arraigned Monday at Suffolk County Juvenile Court. One of the defendants is facing 14 charges in connection with nine incidents; that...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy