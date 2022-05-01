Texas 3, Atlanta 1

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m. Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m. Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m. Friday, May...
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland, ppd. Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game. San Diego (Clevinger 0-0)...
E_Devers (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Boston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (6). HR_Devers (4), Martinez (3). SF_Story (1). Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nestor Ceja. T_2:23. A_29,793 (37,755).
The WNBA will honor Phoenix star Brittney Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team’s salary cap, the league announced Tuesday. The All-Star center remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb....
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Taylor had an early two-run single, Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their annual rivalry series against the San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night. Hanser Alberto doubled and scored...
PHILADELPHIA - With Monday being the deadline for all 30 MLB teams to reduce rosters to 28 players, the Philadelphia Phillies optioned relievers Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Due to the shortened spring training following the lockout, for one month teams were permitted to carry 28 players...
Comments / 0