Atlanta, GA

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

 3 days ago

E_Ibáñez (2). LOB_Atlanta 3, Texas 3. 2B_Demeritte (2), Duvall (5). HR_Seager...

Houston 3, Seattle 0

E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5). Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).
HOUSTON, TX
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Hosmer, San Diego, .382; M.Machado, San Diego, .375; McNeil, New York, .360; Arenado, St. Louis, .359; Bell, Washington, .351; Grichuk, Colorado, .338; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .333; Freeman, Los Angeles, .309; Chisholm Jr., Miami, .306; Edman, St. Louis, .306. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 21; M.Machado, San Diego, 20; Harper, Philadelphia, 18; Soto, Washington,...
MLB
Arizona 5, Miami 4

E_López (1). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2). HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López. Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck. T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).
MIAMI, FL
NWSL Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m. Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m. Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m. Friday, May...
SOCCER
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4). IPHRERBBSO. New York. Montgomery562205. Loáisiga100011. Castro2-310010. Holmes W,2-011-320001. Green S,1-3100002. Toronto. Stripling452203. Phelps12-300000. Richards11-300001. Cimber100001. García L,0-2121101. Montgomery pitched to 1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

000110000—270 Ryan, Thielbar (5), Duffey (7), Stashak (9) and Jeffers; Zimmermann, Krehbiel (6), Akin (7), Fry (9) and Bemboom. W_Thielbar 1-0. L_Krehbiel 1-3. HRs_Minnesota, Jeffers (3). New York000001602—9101. Toronto000010000—182 Taillon, W.Peralta (7), M.Castro (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino; Manoah, Cimber (7), Merryweather (7), Thornton (7), Vasquez (9)...
BASEBALL
National League Glance

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland, ppd. Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game. San Diego (Clevinger 0-0)...
MLB
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

E_Devers (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Boston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (6). HR_Devers (4), Martinez (3). SF_Story (1). Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nestor Ceja. T_2:23. A_29,793 (37,755).
BOSTON, MA
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

E_Urshela (2), Correa (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_Correa 2 (5), Miranda (1), Sánchez (5), Urshela (1), Celestino (2), Buxton (5), Odor (5), Mullins (6). HR_Jeffers (3). SF_Polanco (1). IPHRERBBSO. Minnesota. Ryan42-362213. Thielbar W,1-012-300002. Duffey H,212-300002. Stashak110001. Zimmermann542224. Krehbiel L,1-3123310. Akin242202. Fry100001. Akin pitched to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals

The WNBA will honor Phoenix star Brittney Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team’s salary cap, the league announced Tuesday. The All-Star center remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb....
BASKETBALL
#Texas 3#Iphrerbbso

