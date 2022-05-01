Tamarisk Country Club hosted for the first time the 9th annual Rattler Scramble golf tournament benefiting Rancho Mirage high school athletics.

"We are excited," said tournament sponsor Barry Golden. "We have a hundred players and a hole in one for five thousand bucks. Woo Woo! We hope everyone enjoys the coming football season. We look like we are going to be challenging for the championship in the desert league."

This is the first time Tamarisk hosted this event. Shotgun start, $5,000 hole-in-one challenge, and a dinner following the round filled the day for participants.

"This is our 9th year doing it and all funds raised go to the football team and boys and girls golf team at Rancho Mirage high school," said head football coach L.D. Matthews. "We are very fortunate to play a private course. Barry Golden, Dr. Jerry Argovitz, Lee Wolinski and all the board members here so generously allowed us to come into their beautiful course to help raise funds for our kids."

"All money today is raised for all the helmets and uniforms for the Rancho Mirage 70 member football team," said Golden.

The funds will be used for helmets, home and away jerseys and other equipment in support of Rattler football.

"It is definitely a great day for golf. To be able to give back to the Rancho Mirage high school football team and support them in their efforts to provide for their team, its our pleasure," said Tamarisk General Manager Chad Johnson. "It is an amazing thing for Tamarisk to be apart of. I know that our members playing in it are thrilled. These are the types of events that make what we do fun."

The post 9th Annual Rattler Scramble tee’d off at Tamarisk Country Club appeared first on KESQ .