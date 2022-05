FIRST ON FOX: LAS VEGAS - John Ramsey, the father of murdered JonBenet Ramsey, said Saturday that child killings should be investigated as federal offenses. "We have 1,800 police jurisdictions in this country. Each one's a little kingdom. They have full authority of the crimes committed in their territory, other than bank robberies and a few other things," Ramsey told Fox News DIgital at the CrimeCon 2022 convention in Las Vegas on Saturday. "But why we don't make, as a society, the murder of a child be a criminal offense at the highest level and bring all of our resources to bear on that is beyond me. We have one of the highest child murder rates of any industrial country in the world. We should be ashamed of that."

