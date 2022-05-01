ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pirates rally 3 times to beat Padres in 10

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlWmg_0fPTrZHC00

Ke’Bryan Hayes raced home from first as Brian Reynolds reached on an error in the 10th inning Saturday to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 7-6 win over the visiting San Diego Padres.

After Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave San Diego a 6-5 lead, Jake Marisnick opened the bottom of the 10th on second. Hayes hit an RBI single up the middle off Luis Garcia (0-1) to tie it. Hayes raced home when first baseman Eric Hosmer’s fielding error allowed Reynolds to reach.

Hayes was called out, but that was overturned on review.

Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer and an RBI single and Josh VanMeter delivered an RBI double for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker gave up three runs and five hits in five innings, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Chris Stratton (1-1) pitched the ninth and 10th for Pittsburgh to get the win.

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer and Manny Machado popped a two-run blast for the Padres.

San Diego starter Sean Manaea pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits, with six strikeouts and three walks.

In the first, Hayes singled to center and Reynolds walked. Chavis hit a ball that glanced off Manaea and into center for a base hit to drive in Hayes for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Jake Cronenworth opened the fourth with a double to right for the Padres. Machado drew a walk. After Jurickson Profar flied out, Hosmer launched his third homer to left to give San Diego a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh tied it in the fifth. Roberto Perez singled to left and scored on VanMeter’s double to right-center. Marisnick’s flyout to center moved VanMeter to third. Hayes walked before Reynolds beat out a potential double play at first, allowing VanMeter to score.

Cronenworth walked with one out in the eighth. That chased reliever Wil Crowe for David Bednar. Machado knocked a 97 mph fastball into the stands in center, his fourth homer, giving the Padres a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth against reliever Steven Wilson, Reynolds singled ahead of Chavis’ third homer, to left, for a 5-5 tie.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates odds, tips and betting trends

In the final game of a three-game set at PNC Park, the San Diego Padres (14-8) meet the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-11), Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. The Pirates are an underdog (+165 on the moneyline to win) when they takes the field at home against the Padres (-195). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the San Diego Padres looking to Joe Musgrove (3-0), and Mitch Keller (0-3) answering the bell for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants keep adding, acquire infielder Diaz from Miami

The Giants' roster shuffle continued late Saturday night, hours after a 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. The Giants are set to acquire infielder Isan Diaz from the Miami Marlins for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson reported. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jake Marisnick
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Homer
Person
Sean Manaea
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Pittsburgh Pirates
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Yankees fan favorite trolls Angel Hernandez on signed Topps card

Former New York Yankees All-Star starter Phil Hughes has turned his his post-retirement (and mid-career) hobby of sports card collecting into a main hustle, launching the “Phil’s Pulls” YouTube channel and getting in on the secondary card boom by breaking, grading and re-selling. Hughes is living the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest on Mets’ major Robinson Cano decision

The 28-man extended rosters in MLB are coming to an end on Monday at 12:00 PM. Teams all over baseball will be forced to either cut or demote players on the active roster. One major question looming for the New York Mets is the future for Robinson Cano. Cano, a former All-Star, has labored mightily to open the season. He projects as a candidate to be cut from the team. But Mets’ star Francisco Lindor has Cano’s back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
ClutchPoints

Alex Cora’s stern message after Red Sox’s 9-14 start to 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth series in a row after coming away with a 9-5 road loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Boston’s pitching staff had been leading the way as of late amid the offense’s lowly start to the 2022 season, although this was not the case in the series finale against the Orioles. From the six-run sixth inning to the five hits recorded with runners in scoring position, the Orioles had the last laugh over their AL East rival on the day.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy