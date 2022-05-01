ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Explode For 19 Runs, Take Series At KU

By OU Athletics
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 Oklahoma took the series at Kansas with a 19-0 run-rule win over the Jayhawks on Saturday in five innings. It was OU's 35th win by mercy rule in 45 games. The Sooner bats exploded for 19 runs on 15 hits in the game, capped by a 12-run fifth inning....

www.newson6.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU stumbles in series finale vs. Kansas St.

NORMAN – Jackson Nicklaus and Brett Squires homered, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell 8-7 to Kansas State in the series finale Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Nicklaus, who homered in all three games of the series, sent a shot over the left center field wall in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1. Squires gave the Sooners (27-15, 9-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to left center.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patriots Cut Running Back Following The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are reportedly cutting ties with a running back following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada – South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in the sixth round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Arch Manning

Few college football recruitments, if any, have been as closely watched as Arch Manning’s. The five-star quarterback is the No. 1 recruit in the country for 2023 and, as the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is even more followed than the typical No. 1 recruit. Where is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The 105.5 MPH Pitch

How fast do you think a college baseball pitcher can throw?. The answer: at least 105.5 MPH. On Sunday, Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce recorded the fastest pitch of the college baseball season, when he reached nearly 106 MPH on the radar gun. That’s just unfair. Joyce could be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
KWCH.com

Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods catches criticism over practice round

Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to professional golf last month when he played in the 2022 Masters Tournament one year after a car crash. Now, the iconic golfer is preparing to play in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods played a practice round on Thursday that caused some to criticize the situation because of who he played the round with.
TULSA, OK

