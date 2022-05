The 28-man extended rosters in MLB are coming to an end on Monday at 12:00 PM. Teams all over baseball will be forced to either cut or demote players on the active roster. One major question looming for the New York Mets is the future for Robinson Cano. Cano, a former All-Star, has labored mightily to open the season. He projects as a candidate to be cut from the team. But Mets’ star Francisco Lindor has Cano’s back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO