Tulsa, OK

Driver On The Run After Tulsa Police Say She Crashed Into Vehicle

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Tulsa police are looking for a driver who they said hit another car and then ran from the scene.

Officers said this Jeep Compass hit a Dodge Charger near East 43rd Street North and MLK on Wednesday.

Police shared these pictures on Facebook.

Police said the woman driver got out of the car and ran.

The man in the passengers seat then hopped into the drivers seat and drove away.

Police said the Jeep had a fake paper tag that didn't belong to the vehicle.

If you recognize the car or the woman call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tulsa, OK
