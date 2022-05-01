ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Teen arrested after car chase ends in crash

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Police arrested a Columbia teenager Saturday after a brief pursuit that ended in an injury-causing car crash. Columbia police officers observed a car around 11 a.m. Saturday on Texas Avenue that matched...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury that occurred Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Stadium Boulevard and Primrose Drive. Around 11 a.m., officers observed a passenger vehicle on Texas Avenue. They determined it was the same vehicle reported stolen at 6:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of The post Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Cpd#Crimestoppers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 2

Man shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy