ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Multiple races on the April 30th ballot in St. Martinville

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmupn_0fPTq3T400

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – Multiple races voted on in St. Martinville in the April 30th election.

St. Martinville Mayor runoff

Jason Willis (D) is the new Mayor of St. Martinville after getting 58% of the votes in the April 30th election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clUPI_0fPTq3T400
  • Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (D): 42%
  • Jason Willis (D): 58%

Jason Willis defeated Melinda Mitchell with 1,161 votes to 853 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

After spending 12 years as a St. Martin Parish councilman, coaching, bus-driving, and contributing to the city’s small business market firsthand, Willis’ plans to focus on business, community, and unity as Mayor of St. Martinville.

April 30, 2022, Acadiana election results

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 4

  • Janise Anthony (D): 50%
  • James “Lil Jimmy” Charles (D): 50%

Anthony Janise defeated James Charles with 219 votes to 217 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 5

  • Florita “Flo” Chatman (D): 56%
  • Leander “Cush” Williams (D): 44%

Florita Chatman defeated Leander Williams with 245 votes to 190 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Recreation Dist. 1 renewal : Passed with 72% voting Yes

Shall Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a two and one-half (2.50) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $58,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

Sales Tax Dist. No. 1 renewal : Passed with 73% voting Yes

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”), for a period of twenty (20) years from October 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law (an estimated $3,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, resurfacing, reconstructing and maintaining Parish roads and road bridges within the District (but specifically excluding employees salaries, wages and benefits)?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Rayville elects Turner as Police Chief

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The Town of Rayville has elected Marcus Turner as Police Chief. Willie L. Robinson, Sr. (D) secured 41% of the votes and Markus Turner (D) secured 59% of the people’s votes.
RAYVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Saint Martinville, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Abbeville, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Winnsboro elects Alice Wallace for mayor

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The results are in for the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election held on Saturday, April 30. The City of Winnsboro has elected Alice Wallace as their new mayor. John C. “Sonny” Dumas (D) secured 874 of the votes and Alice Wallace (D) secured 886 of the people’s votes.
WINNSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Charles
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Of Louisiana#Martinville#St Martinville Council#Dist#The Parish Of St Martin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy