ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals place reliever Jake Brentz on 10-day IL

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g8Cx_0fPTp8qU00
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Brentz. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Saturday's game, the Royals placed left-hander Jake Brentz on the 10-day injured list due to a left flexor strain. Righty Matt Peacock was called up from Triple-A Omaha to take Brentz’s spot on the active roster.

The injury adds to what has been a thoroughly disastrous start to Brentz’s 2022 season. The southpaw has allowed multiple runs in four of his eight outings, and he has been charged with a whopping 10 runs over his last 1 1/3 innings. Brentz’s most recent appearance on Friday saw him pitch to six Yankees batters without recording an out, leaving the game after allowing five runs (four earned). For the year, Brentz has a ghastly 23.63 ERA in 5 1/3 total frames.

As per MLB.com, Brentz underwent an MRI Friday that didn’t reveal any structural damage. Royals manager Mike Matheny told reporters that Brentz had been dealing with the sore arm for some time, which would explain Brentz’s lack of success.

Pitching in his second Major League season, Brentz was looking to build on a successful rookie year that saw him post a 3.66 ERA, 49% grounder rate, and 27.3% strikeout rate in 64 innings out of the Kansas City bullpen. This was despite some middling hard-contact numbers, and a 13.3% walk rate that ranked among the worst in the league. Brentz was ticketed for a setup role or possibly even some save opportunities heading into the season, but he’ll likely now be put into low-leverage situations once he returns from the IL and re-establishes his effectiveness.

Peacock joins the Royals just six days after being acquired in a trade from the Diamondbacks, who designated the right-hander last week. Peacock is also in his second MLB season, debuting with a 4.90 ERA over 86 1/3 innings (starting eight of 35 games) in 2021. This year, Peacock had only a 6.75 ERA in 2 2/3 frames of work out of Arizona’s relief corps. As a low-strikeout grounder specialist, Peacock represents an interesting contrast to Brentz’s hard-throwing repertoire, and his past starting experience could allow Kansas City to use him in something of a swingman role.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Athletic Khris Davis intends on playing this season

Khris Davis is looking to play in the majors this year and currently trying to find a team to join, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Murray relays that Davis is drawing interest from multiple clubs. Davis had a tremendous run with the Brewers and Athletics from 2013 to 2018. Over...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa open to long-term deal with Twins

The common consensus when Carlos Correa signed a surprising three-year, $105.3M contract with the Twins was that he’d take his opt-out clause at the end of this season and re-enter the market. However, Correa recently spoke with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and revealed that he’s already expressed to Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, general manager Thad Levine and manager Rocco Baldelli that he would “love” to sign a longer-term deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians' Steven Kwan 'day-to-day' with hamstring injury

The Guardians suffered a 10-2 defeat to the Yankees and also lost outfielder Steven Kwan to right hamstring tightness in the third inning. Kwan started the game in left field and made his first two plate appearances before being replaced in the field in the bottom of the third. Guardians manager Terry Francona told MLB.com’s Joe Trezza and other reporters that it was a “preventative” removal for Kwan, and that the outfielder is day-to-day.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies select Roman Quinn, option Bryson Stott

The Phillies announced this evening they’ve selected outfielder Roman Quinn onto the big league club. Infielder Bryson Stott was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to open active roster space. In order to clear a 40-man roster spot, left-hander Ryan Sherriff was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Quinn returns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals place Adalberto Mondesi on IL, option Brady Singer

The Royals announced a series of roster moves Thursday, most notably optioning right-hander Brady Singer to Triple-A Omaha and placing shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Kyle Isbel and infielder Emmanuel Rivera are up from Omaha in pair of corresponding moves. Mondesi is dealing with a knee injury, and tests Wednesday night revealed some structural damage, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
MLB Trade Rumors

Suspended A's OF Ramon Laureano begins rehab assignment

The Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, announced Saturday that Ramon Laureano was joining the club on a rehab assignment. He started Saturday night’s game, batting second and playing center field. The outfielder was given an 80-game suspension in August, serving the bulk of that last year but with 27 games remaining going into the 2022 campaign. If everything goes according to plan, Laureano could finish the suspension May 8.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers select righty Reyes Moronta, designate lefty Darien Nunez

The Dodgers made a few roster moves prior to Saturday’s game, according to their transactions tracker at MLB.com. Right-handed pitcher Reyes Moronta had his contract selected. To make room on the active roster, utility player Zach McKinstry was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. To clear a spot for Moronta on the 40-man roster, left-hander Darien Nunez was designated for assignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yankees#Diamondbacks#Triple A#Era#Mlb Com#Mri
MLB Trade Rumors

MRI on Mets ace Jacob deGrom shows 'considerable healing'

Jacob deGrom went for a follow-up MRI on his injured shoulder Monday, and the team provided reporters, including Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, with an update. According to the club, imaging showed “considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula.” Doctors have cleared deGrom to start “loading and strengthening” his shoulder, but he will not begin throwing. The team is likely to send deGrom for further imaging in around three weeks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

2017 letter from MLB to Yankees regarding rules violation unsealed

In June 2020, a New York district court ordered Major League Baseball and the Yankees to unseal a letter sent by commissioner Rob Manfred to New York general manager Brian Cashman in 2017 regarding rules violations by the club from 2015-16. The Yankees appealed that ruling, but the appeal was rejected by the 2nd Circuit last week, as Evan Drellich of the Athletic reported on Thursday.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals 1B Josh Bell out with hamstring tightness

Josh Bell left today’s 5-2 Nationals loss to the Giants due to tightness in his right hamstring. Bell walked and advanced to third base during the bottom of the second, but was replaced in the field for the top of the third inning. Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Bell was undergoing an MRI, which would mark the second MRI of the week for the first baseman after tests were negative on his left knee. Soreness in that left knee also forced Bell to make an early exit from Washington’s game on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros designate RHP Pedro Baez for assignment

The Astros have designated right-hander Pedro Baez for assignment and recalled righty Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land, the team announced Tuesday. Baez, 34, is just weeks into the second season of a two-year, $12.5M contract that also contained a club option for the 2023 season. He missed the majority of the 2021 season due to shoulder troubles, however, pitching just 4 1/3 innings. He’s been limited to 2 1/3 frames thus far in 2022, during which time he’s been clobbered for six runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with two punchouts. Baez’s fastball, which averaged nearly 98 mph at its peak and sat at 96 mph as recently as 2019, has averaged just 90.2 mph so far in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Tyler Zombro returned to mound Sunday night for Durham Bulls

Right-hander Tyler Zombro made his return to the mound Sunday night with the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate — the first time he pitched in a regular-season game since last season’s horrifying injury. Zombro, struck in the head by a 104 mph comeback liner early last June, underwent emergency brain surgery and had his skull stabilized with 16 plates and 36 screws, as detailed by MLB.com’s Adam Berry. That Zombro fully recovered is a triumph in and of itself, but returning to the mound in less than a year’s time seems nearly impossible to fathom. Last night’s return came on the road against the Norfolk Tides (the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate), and in a particularly classy scene, the entire Tides dugout emptied to laud Zombro with a standing ovation as he took the mound (video link). Zombro’s teammates and many of the fans in attendance followed suit. “That’s been one of the moments that certainly hit me the hardest,” Zombro tells Berry. “…I think it all came kind of full circle there and definitely was a symbol of me ‘completing the journey’ to be back to performing in Triple-A.”
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Michael Conforto undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

Michael Conforto underwent surgery on his right shoulder earlier this week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports (via Twitter). Conforto will be sidelined for the entire 2022 season but is expected to be ready for Spring Training. Agent Scott Boras revealed his client’s shoulder problems in late March,...
BASEBALL
MLB Trade Rumors

Top draft prospect Dylan Lesko undergoes Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Dylan Lesko, one of the top prospects in the entire 2022 draft class, underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, reports Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (Twitter link). Even in spite of the surgery, McDaniel suggests that Lesko could still be the first pitcher off the board in a draft class that skews heavily toward position players. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound righty out of Buford High School in Georgia has a commitment to Vanderbilt and is regarded by both McDaniel and Baseball America as the clear top pitcher in this year’s class.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy