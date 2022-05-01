Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boyle; Garrard; Lincoln; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lincoln, Garrard, southeastern Boyle and western Madison Counties through 830 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stanford, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lancaster around 805 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Richmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO