This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a truck was stopped in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue for moving violations. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was both intoxicated and had a revoked driving license. Rodrigo Chavez Mercado, 27, of Cole Camp, was placed under arrest, taken to the Police Department, and then to the Pettis County Jail. Mercado was issued a notice of suspension and placed on a 24-hour hold on state charges of felony Driving While Intoxicated and misdemeanor Driving While Revoked.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO