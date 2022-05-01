Bowling Green cornerback Taylor signs with Washington

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University cornerback Devin Taylor is on his way to Washington.

Taylor signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the NFL draft on Saturday.

The Commanders were one of seven teams that attended BGSU’s pro day and saw Taylor work out.

“I feel like it was just a great opportunity for me,” Taylor said on Saturday. “I feel like just signing with any team was a great opportunity for me. Nobody from where I’m from had the opportunity [like this].”

He was a third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection after his lone season with BGSU, after transferring from Virginia Tech. Taylor recorded 43 total tackles, intercepted two passes, and recorded a team-best eight pass break-ups in 2021.

At BGSU’s pro day, Taylor said which ever team he landed with was going to get “somebody that's going to come in, work hard, make plays, and just try to help my teammates."

Bowling Green had the No. 9-ranked pass defense in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, with 186.2 passing yards allowed per game. Taylor recorded one of two key interceptions near the end of Bowling Green’s upset victory at Minnesota last season.

Taylor was one of two Falcons to go through the NFL’s pre-draft process and work out at pro day. All-American place-kicker Nate Needham, who kicked in front of scouts from Washington, Cleveland, Houston, and the New York Giants, was unsigned as of Saturday evening. Cleveland drafted Louisiana State place-kicker Cade York in the fourth round on Saturday.