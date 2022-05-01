ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green cornerback Taylor signs with Washington

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3w2q_0fPTomPS00

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University cornerback Devin Taylor is on his way to Washington.

Taylor signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the NFL draft on Saturday.

The Commanders were one of seven teams that attended BGSU’s pro day and saw Taylor work out.

“I feel like it was just a great opportunity for me,” Taylor said on Saturday. “I feel like just signing with any team was a great opportunity for me. Nobody from where I’m from had the opportunity [like this].”

He was a third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection after his lone season with BGSU, after transferring from Virginia Tech. Taylor recorded 43 total tackles, intercepted two passes, and recorded a team-best eight pass break-ups in 2021.

At BGSU’s pro day, Taylor said which ever team he landed with was going to get “somebody that's going to come in, work hard, make plays, and just try to help my teammates."

Bowling Green had the No. 9-ranked pass defense in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, with 186.2 passing yards allowed per game. Taylor recorded one of two key interceptions near the end of Bowling Green’s upset victory at Minnesota last season.

Taylor was one of two Falcons to go through the NFL’s pre-draft process and work out at pro day. All-American place-kicker Nate Needham, who kicked in front of scouts from Washington, Cleveland, Houston, and the New York Giants, was unsigned as of Saturday evening. Cleveland drafted Louisiana State place-kicker Cade York in the fourth round on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

How experts analyzed Toledo players taken in the 2022 NFL draft

Day three of the NFL draft was good to the Toledo Rockets as safety Tycen Anderson and cornerback Samuel Womack were selected within the same range of the fifth round. Anderson went first to the Cincinnati Bengals with pick No. 166 and Womack was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with pick No. 172.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Football
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football makes top 5 for elite Texas wide receiver

The Wolverines are starting to attract top-flight wide receivers. The maize and blue made the top group for Louisiana-based five-star Shelton Sampson Jr. as they look to secure wideouts in the 2023 class. Michigan football reeled in three dynamic receivers in 2022: Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker and Tyler Morris. Now, it has West Bloomfield (Michigan) three-star receiver Semaj Morgan pledged, but is looking to add to its pass catchers of those currently on the clock. And the Wolverines have a target in mind from a familiar high school in Texas.
DESOTO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State safety commits to Tennessee

Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Andre Turrentine has committed to Tennessee. Turrentine announced his transfer to the Vols on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety signed with the Buckeyes in the 2021 class. Turrentine enrolled at Ohio State in June 2021. He went to Ohio State after playing at the Ensworth...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Bgsu#Mid American#All American#The New York Giants
The Blade

Game day updates: Walleye 2, Cincinnati 0 — 2nd period

Here are updates From Tuesday’s ECHL Central Division semifinals Game 7 between the Toledo Walleye and the Cincinnati Cyclones. After settling into the intensity of the do-or-die game, Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins scored two goals in the first period to put Toledo up 2-0 after one period.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Elmwood's Brooklyn Thrash to sign with Canisius

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Brooklyn Thrash, the reigning All-Blade Player of the Year in girls basketball, will sign with Canisius on Thursday. A 6-foot wing, Thrash averaged 22.6 points per game en route to earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I. She also was a finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball.
BLOOMDALE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne adds 9th new face, former Miami (Ohio) guard Dae Dae Grant

Duquesne men’s basketball coach Keith Dambrot continues to add to his roster, securing a verbal commitment Monday from Dae Dae Grant, a 6-foot-2 guard who led Miami (Ohio) in scoring last season. Grant is the ninth player to join the Dukes this offseason. Grant scored 775 points last season,...
DUQUESNE, PA
The Blade

Mud Hens' game against Worcester postponed

The Toledo Mud Hens’ game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Thursday’s originally scheduled game was scheduled for 11:05 a.m. as part of the team’s school education day promotion.
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State dishes out $1.9 million to host Kent State in 2026

There's a difference on the field between FBS & FCS football programs and apparently there's a one million dollar difference in payouts. Youngstown State is receiving $800,000 for its game at Ohio Stadium in 2023. Ten other non-conference opponents between 2022 & 2028, all FBS schools are receiving at lease...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers sees WR enter NCAA transfer portal following spring football

A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy