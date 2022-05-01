ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Anthony Lynn “Tony” Taylor

 3 days ago

Anthony Lynn “Tony” Taylor, 61, of Cullman passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1960. Tony was proud to be a sheetrock finisher and was always a clown at heart. He even dressed the part, being a professional clown for 30 years. He could always make you laugh and was loved by many.

Tony is survived by his siblings: Lisa Reeder, Anita (Mark) Ballew, Dorothy (Mike) Stroud and Bill Burks; best friend and companion: Judy Aaron; Paw Paw to: Cameron and Preslee Baty, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James Burks and Nancy Sharpton Burks; brother: Mike Burks and sister-in-law: Bev Burks.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Joy Baptist Church, with Bro. Mike Lansford officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Diabetes Association.

