Obituary: William George Lanningham, Sr.

Funeral service for William George Lanningham, Sr., age 78 of Cullman, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; with burial at Enon Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.



Mr. Lanningham passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born, February 22, 1944 to Charles and Ellen Lanningham.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters.



Survivors include his sons: Robert (Rachel) Lanningham and William (Ashley) Lanningham, Jr.; grandchildren: Blade Lanningham, Paizlee Lanningham, Austin Yates, Christy Gulley and Ginnette Lanningham; great-grandchild: James Walker Henke; brothers: James Lanningham and Johnny Lanningham and sister: Christeen Johnson.