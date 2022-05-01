Obituary: Vickie M. Faulkner

Vickie M. Faulkner, 71, of Falkville passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at her residence.

She was born January 11, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who loved her family dearly. Springtime was Vickie’s favorite time of the year, since she loved gardening, especially flowers. She was also an avid reader, who enjoyed hummingbirds and dragonflies. Vickie was very proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage and practiced homeopathic and herbal medicine.

She is survived by her husband: David Faulkner; two daughters: Rebecca D. (Richard) Tanksley and Pamela C. (Jesse) Dodge; two sons: Little David and Samuel Kyle; five grandchildren: Miranda Sue, Ariel Nicole, Hunter Almon, Heather Renea (Will) and Tyler David; three sisters: Kathy J. (Hank) Phillips, June M. (Rick) Reynolds and Joann (Ray) Arnold and three brothers: Danny R. (Wanda) Monk, Randy E. (Annette) Monk and Andy W. Monk.

She is preceded in death by parents: Woodrow and Mary Sue Bradley Monk and a grandson: Kyle David.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.