Gulf Shores, AL

Florida State Beach Volleyball Wins Sixth-Straight CCSA Championship

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (28-9) defeated No. 6 LSU and No. 2 TCU in pursuit of earning their sixth consecutive CCSA Championship title. FSU has earned the automatic bid for the NCAA Championships next week in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Morgan Chacon and Jordan...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

