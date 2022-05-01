ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergman, AR

Bergman baseball, Valley Springs softball teams fall in district finals

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bergman High School baseball team came up short of the 3A-1...

www.ktlo.com

connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Softball Team Begins Sectional Play on Tuesday

The Bridgeport High School softball team will begin postseason play on Tuesday. The Indians (9-11) are the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 tournament and will take on No. 2 Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. University, the top seed, and No. 4...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Kait 8

2022 Regional Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree. We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. 4A East Softball Regional (Brookland) Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals. 10:00am: Valley View vs. Robinson.
BENTON, AR
KTAL

No fluke: Many captures second straight 2A softball title

SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – You can’t call it a fluke now. After the second straight shutout performance in the circle over the weekend from Tia Holmes the Many Lady Tigers captured the 2022 LHSAA Class 2A State Championship with a 3-0 win against Port Barre. Kirsten Martinez got...
MANY, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Daniel Gafford’s jersey retired by El Dorado High School basketball

El Dorado is abuzz, after a legend got well-deserved recognition. Current Wizards star, Daniel Gafford returned to his hometown on Monday. The Wildcats basketball program retired his No. 10 jersey. El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer declared May 2 as ‘Daniel Gafford Day’ in the city. The former Razorback graduated from El Dorado High School in […]
EL DORADO, AR

