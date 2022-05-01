ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ll still take a slant or curl to the crib on you.’ UM’s Rambo heads to Carolina Panthers

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

University of Miami’s record-breaking receiver Charleston Rambo has repeatedly said that “regardless” of the 4.57-second 40-yard dash he ran at the Pro Football Scouting Combine in March, “I’m going to beat you deep.’’

Now, he’ll get his chance, despite being undrafted when the 2022 NFL Draft ended Saturday night. Rambo will sign an undrafted free agent’s contract with the Carolina Panthers, a source told the Miami Herald.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ford was the only Cane drafted, the 13th pick (234 overall) in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.

Rambo, 22, is from Cedar Hills, Texas, outside of Dallas. He had exceptional numbers for UM last season after transferring from Oklahoma, but his slight frame and lack of straight-line speed during draft workouts — he ran in the low 4.5s at UM’s Pro Day on March 30 — had teams and analysts concerned about how he’d do in the NFL.

“I’ll still take a slant or curl to the crib on you,’’ he told the Miami Herald earlier this week. “You have to know who has the ball in his hands. The speed and acceleration are there. But the way you hold the ball when you run with it, it goes differently once you catch it.’’

Rambo, measured at 6-1 and 177 pounds at the combine, transferred from Oklahoma before the 2021 season and broke Miami’s single-season records for receiving yards and receptions in UM’s final regular-season game against Duke. He finished 2021 with 79 catches for 1,172 yards and seven touchdown in 12 games, a 97.7-yard average. The records eclipsed Allen Hurn’s 1,162 yards in 2013 and Leonard Hankerson’s 72 catches in 2010.

At Oklahoma, Rambo starred in 2019 with 43 catches for 743 yards and five touchdown receptions and played in the College Football Playoff in 2019 and 2020. His production was down in 2020 with the Sooners (312 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches). ESPN’s Matt Miller projected Rambo being drafted by the L.A. Chargers 260th overall in the seventh round — two spots from the final NFL pick.

“Both programs are special,’’ Rambo, rarely without a smile, said after transferring from the Sooners. “Both have players in the league. Both have legends. Yeah, I can fill shoes.”

“It has been an honor to play at the University of Miami,’’ Rambo said in announcing he was entering the draft, “and join the prestigious group of legends before me.’’

Before Oklahoma at Cedar Hill High, Rambo was a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports. He was rated as high as the 97th best player in the nation, regardless of position, by Rivals.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Rambo as a “slender wideout lacking explosiveness but making up for it with competitive physicality inside the route.”

“Rambo runs routes with good tempo and crispness. His hands were better this year, but easy drops still plague him at times. He has a feel for how to compete with coverage near him, but the Alabama game was concerning as he appeared to lack the strength to deal with a firm press-man.”

Rambo said he was up to 186 pounds this past week, and wasn’t “stressed about anything” regarding the draft. He said he’d be “that guy” for whoever chooses him. “This is what I’ve been working for all my life. Whatever team gets me is getting my heart. I won’t let them down.’’

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curl#American Football#University Of Miami#The Carolina Panthers#The Miami Herald#Cane#The Green Bay Packers#Um
