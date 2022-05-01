ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

The legend of Prisoners Harbor at Santa Cruz Island | Judith Dale

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently had relatives visiting from Kansas. To get a taste of our area, I suggested they visit the Channel Islands. I recommended Santa Cruz as it is the largest, has a diverse topography, is a national park and has great hiking trails. They had a great time and,...

YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coyote attack injures girl on Southern California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers located an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again

Key indicators show Covid-19 is on the rise in the valley. The city of Palm Springs is reporting new wastewater data that shows steadily increasing levels of the virus. Last weekend, Palm Springs hot spot for live music and fun The Alibi temporarily shuttered its doors due to Covid-related staff shortages and increasing risks. The The post With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

