Bridgeport High School has named Gracie Courtney and Hayden Abraham as its students of the month for May. Gracie is the daughter of Toma and Chris Courtney. She is a four-year varsity starter for the soccer team at BHS. Gracie was awarded first team all-county, first team all-region, and All-State honorable mention her senior year. She participated in the North South game at the conclusion of her season as well.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO