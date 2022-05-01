ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Kan. woman sentenced for abuse of 2-year-old stepdaughter

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kanas woman avoids jail time in connection with the abuse of her stepdaughter. Amanda Moore, 31, Wichita, was sentenced this week to...

salinapost.com

Comments / 7

Salina Post

Kan. man guilty in death of girlfriend's 3-year-old son

ULYSSES – A southwest Kansas man has been convicted of murder in connection with the 2019 death of a child, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Uraquio Agustin Arredondo, 31, of Ulysses, was convicted in Grant County District Court following a bench trial before Judge Clinton Peterson. Arredondo was found guilty of one count of first degree felony murder and one count of child abuse. Sentencing was set for June 13.
ULYSSES, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
ABC Big 2 News

‘Like a punching bag’, dad arrested after fight with son, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his son last Friday. Rafael Rodriguez, 53, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of San Jacinto Street. At […]
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in Wichita, according to a media release. They found 31-year-old Javari Jones with several gunshot wounds. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he died.
WICHITA, KS
