ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ESPN 35 results: Andrei Arlovski edges Jake Collier, ties 'Cowboy' and Jim Miller for most UFC wins

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfCBd_0fPTnEYf00

At 43, Andrei Arlovski now finds himself tied for the most wins in UFC history after UFC on ESPN 35.

Arlovski (34-20 MMA, 23-14 UFC), a former UFC heavyweight champion, edged Jake Collier (13-7 MMA, 5-6 UFC) by split decision in their heavyweight matchup Saturday. “The Pitbull” traded strikes with his opponent for the majority of three rounds, and ultimately landed on the right end of the judges with a pair of 29-28 scorecards. A third judge had the fight 30-27 for Collier.

The heavyweight bout was the UFC on ESPN 35 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN.

Collier pushed forward immediately into the clinch to start Round 1, and pressed Arlovski against the fence. They finally broke up almost half way into the round, and from there the striking exchanges picked up. Collier landed some hard shots, but Arlovski kept his composure and returned with his own offense with his punches, knees and kicks in a closely contested opening round.

Both men were fully committed to striking for the first three minutes of Round 2. Arlovski and Collier found a home for the boxing at close range, each landing but failing to stagger each other and take the momentum of the fight. Collier scored his first takedown with less than two minutes remaining, but he couldn’t do anything effective with it before Arlovski stood up. They got into a brief slugfest to close another close round, bringing the small crowd on hand to a raucous cheer.

Collier came out ultra-aggressive to start Round 3. He put Arlovski on he back foot with his pressure and punching output, but just as momentum was swinging his way, there was a third inadvertent head butt of the fight that caused referee Marc Smith to halt the action and issue a warning to both men. Both men showed desperation as the fight entered the final three minutes. There were solid flurries on both ends, but fatigue started to show and the power behind the shots faded. It became a points game at that point, and there were meaningful strikes landed on each side. Collier scored a late takedown, too, but there was no time remaining to do anything.

In the end, two of the three judges valued Arlovski’s work as the more significant, and as a result he got his 23rd UFC win, which ties him with Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller for most on the all-time list.

“It was a hell of a fight,” Arlovski said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I have a lot of respect for him. Good luck in the future.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 35 results include:

  • Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 35: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 35: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Holly Holm reveals interest in moving back to boxing for Katie Taylor matchup: “It does get me excited”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has her eyes set on a return to the ring. The former boxer is interested in fighting lightweight champion Katie Taylor next. ‘KT’ and Amanda Serrano are fresh off the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. The two champions headlined Madison Square Garden, a first for a female fight. The bout ended up living up to the hype, at times, a rarity in boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Urijah Faber explains why TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling is the fight to make

Urijah Faber has explained why TJ Dillashaw vs Aljamain Sterling is the fight that needs to be made at bantamweight. Following on from Aljamain Sterling’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 273, fans have been wondering who the champion will defend the belt against next. The division is as stacked as it’s ever been but in terms of top contenders, the two in the running right now are TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo.
UFC
CNET

UFC 274 Charles Oliveira Vs. Justin Gaethje: Start Time, How to Watch or Stream Online

The UFC's 2022 has been light on superstar match-ups. It's been a while since we've seen a star of McGregor or Diaz proportions enter the cage. But the quality of the cards has been second to none. UFC 274 is no exception. This time round we've got two compelling title fights ahead of us, and an undercard stacked with nostalgic fights.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Andrei Arlovski
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Jake Collier
Person
Darren Elkins
Person
Krzysztof Jotko
Person
Michael Bisping
Daily Mail

Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, records huge one-punch knockout in the first round of his fight with Alejandro Ibarra as he extends his unbeaten streak to five

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh continued the promising start to his professional career with a brutal first round knockout of Alejandro Ibarra on Saturday. The bout was featured on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 21-year-old Ali Walsh...
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Mma
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinema Blend

WWE Legend Kane Showed Off His Muscles In A New Post, And He Could Definitely Jump Back Into The Ring

Some pro-wrestlers seem like they would compete for the entirety of their lives if they could, and some try. With that said, the physical demands of the job make it hard for many to continue putting on matches later in life. unless they’re just in incredible shape. While it’s questionable as to whether most wrestlers could still put on a match at 55, WWE Legend Kane just showed off his muscles in a new post and, needless to say, he could definitely jump back into the ring if he wanted to.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Roman Reigns Calls Out The Rock At WWE Live Event

That would be the big one. There are very few true dream matches left in the WWE. With so many matches being presented at any given time, it can be difficult for the company to come up with something new that fans will want to see. Those things do happen though, and there was another indication that what might be an all time dream match could be a possibility.
WWE
Daily Mail

Boxer Shakur Stevenson throws down his belts and races off stage to 'protect his mother' as chaotic brawl erupts during press conference after world title triumph

Boxer Shakur Stevenson won two new titles in an impressive win over Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas on Saturday – then left the belts and raced off stage before a chaotic mass brawl when he reportedly feared for his mother's safety. Footage of Stevenson's post-fight press conference following the...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Coach: Colby Covington is ‘the next step up’ for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev’s rise to the top could see him go through Colby Covington. The undefeated fighter’s coach Andreas Michael believes the next challenge for his star pupil should be Covington, a two-time UFC title challenger and the No. 2 welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. “I would...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Rhea Ripley Reveals Possible Relationship With AEW Star

That’s a heck of a trick. There are a lot of perks that come with being a professional wrestler, but having a lot of free time is not one of them. Wrestlers are not able to spend a lot of time doing things that are unrelated to wrestling and that makes a professional life more complicated. This is especially true when it comes to relationships with someone outside of the business. A WWE star has found a way around that, but it is still not the easiest concept.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy