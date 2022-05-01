One person injured in Front Beach Road motorcycle crash
Ed. Note: This story has been corrected.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One motorcyclist was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart on Saturday to be treated for serious injuries after a motorcycle accident near the Front Beach Road and Hutchinson Boulevard intersection.Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash; woman charged with DUI
City officials said at around 1:00 p.m. a Georgia man was riding a motorcycle and a car pulled out in front of him.
The intersection was closed but officials said they believed it was reopened by 3:00 p.m.
No other injuries were reported in the accident however, officials said the motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
