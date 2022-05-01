ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Zoo's tiger brothers leaving zoo within next month

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Two Virginia Zoo tigers are leaving the zoo, Malayan tigers Stubbley and Osceola.

The two six-year-old boy tigers have received a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan® to move to another zoo and aquarium accredited facility.

The program aims to maximize the genetic diversity of the species and create a healthy and sustainable population for the future. The SSP® also ensures the species’ survival in the wild through programs to combat poaching.

The tigers were known to the zoo staff and visitors as the "boys." They were born at the Virginia Zoo in 2016 and earned their names through a silent auction. After birth, their mother was unable to care for the cubs, leaving staff and vets to help.

Public viewing of cub feedings took place every Tuesday through a virtual series called #TigerTuesdays. Feedings held at the Animal Wellness Campus’ hospital rooms made Stubbley and Osceola a sensation.

Stubbley, Osceola and their dad, 11-year-old Christopher, split the time spent in their habitat. Christopher will remain at the Virginia Zoo.

The brothers will be leaving within the next month, so be sure to say your goodbyes at the Zoo.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

