Naomi Judd passes away Saturday
When a man was stuck inside his house while it was on fire, Jerome Del Pino pulled him from the flames.
in the morning the Today Show played an interview with her and Savannah asked her straight up we hear that you thought about suicide before and she confirmed that and said you know it's a dark hole sometimes you can't get out of. you have to fight that feeling 365 times a year maybe more. I hope there's a better place for her instead of being tormented here in her mind. it's easy to look at her and say she had everything she could ever want but that's not how depression works. at all! let this be a painful lesson to us all ask your loved ones how they're doing! people that have depression don't ever ask for help. you won't know until it's too late. R,I,P,
