Naomi Judd passes away Saturday

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO