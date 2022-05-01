ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd passes away Saturday

WSMV
 3 days ago

Cyrus Blackmirror
2d ago

in the morning the Today Show played an interview with her and Savannah asked her straight up we hear that you thought about suicide before and she confirmed that and said you know it's a dark hole sometimes you can't get out of. you have to fight that feeling 365 times a year maybe more. I hope there's a better place for her instead of being tormented here in her mind. it's easy to look at her and say she had everything she could ever want but that's not how depression works. at all! let this be a painful lesson to us all ask your loved ones how they're doing! people that have depression don't ever ask for help. you won't know until it's too late. R,I,P,

Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
cbs17

Bear brawl caught on video near Tennessee attraction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A video has gone viral that shows two large black bears engaged in an aggressive tussle Monday in Tennessee. Billie Jo and Micah Campbell recorded the brawling bruins from the safety of a garage near Gatlinburg’s historic Ely’s Mill. The video posted on...
WHAS 11

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Invites 7-Year-Old Fan to Sing ‘Standing Outside the Fire’ Duet at Nashville Concert

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.
WBIR

TVA worker dies at job site in Middle Tennessee

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority passed away on April 20 while on the job, according to officials. TVA officials told News4, a sister station in Nashville, that lineworker Joe Brown died on duty at a job site in Cheatham County. The circumstances of his death are still being investigated.
