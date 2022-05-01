ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
Val Verde County, TX
Edwards County, TX
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE Winds across the lake have begun to drop off allowing the Lake Wind Advisory to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaibab Plateau; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind speeds have decreased below advisory thresholds and the advisory will be allowed to expire at 5 PM MST.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:22:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING .Deep moisture will combine with a low aloft to bring periods of wintry precipitation to the Big Island Summits. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerously slick roadways and visibility near zero, with the road to the summit of Mauna Kea closed..
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Community Policy