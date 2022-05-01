ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres lose 7-6 to Pirates

Saturday's Padres-Pirates game was a back and forth affair. After falling behind 1-0, Eric Hosmer hit a 3-run homer. But that lead wouldn't last long, as the Pirates tied things up the next inning. Manny Machado broke the tie with a 2-run home run in the 8th inning, but again, that lead didn't hold, as Michael Chavis tied the game with a 2-run shot of his own. The Padres took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th inning on a Trent Grisham RBI-single, but again, that lead wouldn't hold. The Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th, including the game-winning score on an error from Eric Hosmer. The rubber match between the Padres and Pirates will take place Sunday morning at 10:35 am.

