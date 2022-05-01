Funeral set for Tulsa Navy service member killed in training exercise

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO