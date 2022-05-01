ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral set for Tulsa Navy service member killed in training exercise

By Megan Butler, KTUL Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The funeral for the Tulsa Navy service member killed during a training exercise in Hawaii will be held Monday. Aaron Fowler, 29, grew up in Tulsa and...

