ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan PG Frankie Collins enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A day after Michigan landed coveted Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn from the NCAA Transfer...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

WVU football adds transfer DL from Georgia Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has hit the transfer portal again, this time securing a commitment from a Power 5 defensive lineman. Mike Lockhart, a 302-pound defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, announced his commitment Monday afternoon via Twitter. Lockhart completed his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia Tech...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
Detroit Sports Nation

Projecting the 2022 Detroit Lions starting defense

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson. The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce — who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds — was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production — 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior — Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State safety commits to Tennessee

Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Andre Turrentine has committed to Tennessee. Turrentine announced his transfer to the Vols on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety signed with the Buckeyes in the 2021 class. Turrentine enrolled at Ohio State in June 2021. He went to Ohio State after playing at the Ensworth...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Princeton#The Ncaa Transfer Portal
WRDW-TV

AAC player of year Battles transferring from UCF to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — American Athletic Conference player of the year Diamond Battles is following her coach to Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs have announced that Battles is transferring from Central Florida. That will allow her to continue playing for new Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who took over after Joni Taylor left for Texas A&M. Battles was a unanimous choice to the All-AAC first team this past season, also claiming defensive player of the year and MVP honors in the league tournament.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Former USC Trojans receiver Bru McCoy announces transfer to Tennessee Volunteers

Former USC receiver Bru McCoy is transferring to , he announced Tuesday on social media. McCoy had entered the college football transfer portal for a third time in January. McCoy, 21, did not play a snap at USC during the 2021 season after he was arrested in July on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant. At the time, McCoy was released on $50,000 bond.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson enters transfer portal

Florida Gators men's basketball forward Keyontae Johnson entered the transfer portal on Sunday in hopes of resurrecting his college hoops career, ESPN reported. Johnson, 22, has not practiced or played since collapsing on the court during a game in December 2020 due to a heart condition. He was considered one of the SEC's top basketball top players prior to the incident.
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

How many wins will the Detroit Lions have in 2022? [Poll]

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and according to just about every so-called “expert” that you read or listen to, our Detroit Lions had an outstanding draft. As we do each and every season following the draft, we take a look at the Lions’ upcoming schedule and make out way-too-early predictions on how many games we think they will win.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Officially a Mountaineer

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia. JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia. 2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia. Played for coach...
IRVINE, CA
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Projecting the rotation

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. South Carolina’s roster is likely set for next season. The Gamecocks lose six players from the national championship team but add two freshmen and a transfer. Here’s an early look at the likely rotation for next season.
COLUMBIA, SC
Detroit Sports Nation

Dane Brugler has Detroit Lions barely missing gold in ‘way-too-early’ 2023 mock draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is now behind us and those of us who are sick in the mind have already begun looking ahead to the 2023 draft, especially as it relates to our Detroit Lions. In fact, the man who I happen to believe is the best of the best when it comes to evaluating draft prospects, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, just released his ‘Way-too-Early’ 2023 Mock Draft and as you are about to see, he has the Lions just missing out on what I believe is solid gold.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy