Michigan PG Frankie Collins enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The 2022 NFL Draft is now behind us and those of us who are sick in the mind have already begun looking ahead to the 2023 draft, especially as it relates to our Detroit Lions. In fact, the man who I happen to believe is the best of the best when it comes to evaluating draft prospects, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, just released his ‘Way-too-Early’ 2023 Mock Draft and as you are about to see, he has the Lions just missing out on what I believe is solid gold.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO