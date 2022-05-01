ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

J.D. Vance Wildly Suggests Biden Is Trying To 'Kill A Bunch Of MAGA Voters'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwJAo_0fPTlNZc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvJza_0fPTlNZc00 (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance has leveled a bizarre new accusation against Joe Biden , suggesting that the president is trying to “kill” MAGA voters with fentanyl sold by drug traffickers.

“If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better than to target them and their kids with this deadly fentanyl?” the controversial candidate pressed in an interview Friday with Jim Hoft, founder of the far-right news site Gateway Pundit.

The venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author, who was endorsed earlier this month by Donald Trump , did not explain how Biden could accomplish such a horrifying aim. But he implied that drug traffickers crossing into the U.S. from Mexico were expressly not arrested so they could kill right-wing Republican voters.

“It’s really a border crisis that has gone all over the country,” said Vance.

“It does look intentional,” he emphasized. “It’s like Joe Biden wants to punish the people who didn’t vote for him, and opening up the floodgates to the border is one way to do it.”

In fact, the amount of cocaine and fentanyl seized at the border at eight Texas ports of entry increased “significantly” last year during the Biden administration, keeping massive amounts of the drugs out of the country, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Most notably [there was] a 1,066% increase in fentanyl and a 98% increase in cocaine seized,” the CBP reported.

Trump has encouraged his supporters to back Vance, who has no political experience, saying that he has the best chance of winning the general election. The primary is May 3.

While welcoming the former president’s endorsement, Vance in the past has reportedly called Trump an “idiot” and “ America’s Hitler .”

Critics on Twitter were appalled by Vance’s outrageous claim. They were also furious about the implication that MAGA voters are fentanyl users, while Democrats are apparently largely unaffected by the ridiculous Biden “plot” Vance has cooked up.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated. <

/p>

Comments / 772

Ricardo Rosado
2d ago

We need a new law. accusations like this should granted at least a visit from Homeland security. I am pretty sure this is what my oath meant by domestic enemies.

Reply(72)
132
Isabelle
2d ago

By reading these comments from the republicans, I can see they really don’t think for themselves. They believe everything that trump says and these far right conspiracy theories. Basically made up stories. 😂. If you’d only had a half a brain.

Reply(10)
87
DJ69
2d ago

Poor thing, he's talking straight out of the Trump play book. That why Trump allowed those Chinese who more than likely was infected with the virus to fly into New York and visit the neighborhoods of African Americans. He was trying to eliminate black voters cause he knew most of them voted democrats. Trump is a hot mess. But, it didn't work...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
50
