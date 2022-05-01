ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Parish millage renewal proposition passes

By Seth Linscombe
 2 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Residents of St. Landry Parish voted Yes on a millage renewal in the April 30th election.

April 30, 2022, Acadiana election results

Lawtell Gravity Drainage Dist. renewal: Passed with 70% voting Yes

Shall Lawtell Gravity Drainage District of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of five and three hundredths (5.03) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $75,000) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2022 and ending in the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, and/or operating gravity works within and for the District?

