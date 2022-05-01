ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival returns to Denison

By Emily Tabar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENISON, Texas (KXII) - Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed. If you couldn’t make it, here’s what you may have missed. John Henry “Doc” Holliday was a gambler, gunfighter and dentist in the late 1800s. He brought his dental...

