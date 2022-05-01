ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms

By Clayton Hester
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County has seen damage from Saturday’s storms. Sheriff Gary Schaaf said his...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

NWS confirms brief, EF0 tornado Saturday in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, a brief tornado touched down southwest of Brewer in Perry County Missouri on Saturday, April 30. The NWS reports an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 miles per hour touched down at 5:02 p.m. and was on the ground 0.1 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards.
