Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports damage across county from storms

Overnight chance for severe weather tomorrow night. Tonight, a few scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly along and north of highway 54 seeing the best chance. Much warmer temperatures are on the horizon Friday as a warm front pushes through. Friday the Storm Prediction Center parts of the Ozarks under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, including Bentonville, Stockton, and Warsaw. Just east of these areas are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, including Springfield, Branson, Ava, and Lake Ozark. Friday night, all-weather modes are possible, including, large hail(2+ inches), damaging winds, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. Make sure to monitor the forecast as this event gets closer.

WARSAW, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO