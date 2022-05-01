ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans select Houston-area native OT Austin Deculus with sixth-round pick

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - Austin Deculus is one of three Houston-area products drafted by the Texans in the past few days.

The former Cy-Fair High School standout joins fellow offensive lineman Kenyon Green, of Atascocita, and safety Jalen Pitre, of Stafford as the Texans' trio of drafted rookies from around the city.

Deculus grew up about 30-45 minutes away from NRG Stadium, probably depending on Houston's traffic, and he's been going to Texans games since he was a little leaguer. Ask him about the team, or the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which also happens annually at NRG, and Deculus is well-versed.

But he's never played a game at NRG, only a few practices with LSU last year when they evacuated for Hurricane Ida.

Now, as the Texans' final draft pick selected in the sixth round (205th overall) Saturday, Deculus is just excited for a chance to contribute to the hometown team.

"Being able to represent for that organization, I'm in disbelief. It's surreal," Deculus said after he was selected.

Deculus played in all 13 games as a reserve in his true freshman season. He started 11 times in 13 appearances the following year, 10 times at right tackle and once at left tackle. Then he started 13 games at right tackle for the 2019 national champion LSU squad.

In the last two seasons, Deculus suited up for all 11 games t right tackle in 2020, then in 12 games last season.

Deculus played in 61 total games for LSU, more than any other player in school history. No one has played 60 or more.

"I feel like playing as many games as I have, it really gives me that durability aspect and that overall tough guy aspect that I pride myself on," Deculus said. "I've said this before, I'm the most durable person in this draft. You're not going to find somebody that's tougher than me. I'm going to be hard to kill, in a sense.

"Overall, I feel like the best ability to have in an offensive lineman is availability and I feel like that's my biggest strength."

Brandon Scott is the senior digital content coordinator for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .

Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
