FERNLEY — Spring Creek’s chances of contending for a No. 1 seed came and went on the road, the Spartans swept in three games by Fernley. On Friday, the Vaqueros won a 6-3 battle — the closest contest of the series — and Fernley got progressively more potent on offense and tore off wins of 17-2 and 20-10 in Saturday’s doubleheader.

