Raleigh, NC

If you see these 2 snakes in NC, report them

By Nexstar Media Wire, Judith Retana
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — Warmer weather not only draws out more people but more snakes, too. That means there could be an increase in interactions between humans and snakes over the coming months.

If you see a snake crossing a trail or road, experts want you to give the reptiles plenty of room to move away from you.

However, there are two snakes wildlife diversity biologists at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission want you to report if you spot them: a rattlesnake or the threatened pine snake.

Staying safe with increased snake activity: what to know as you head outside more

Biologists want to know more about where northern pine snakes are calling home. According to the commission, pine snakes are:

Pine Snake (Credit: N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
  • Non-venomous
  • Range between 4 and 5 feet long, but can get as large as 7½ feet
  • Have a white or tan background color with dark brown or black markings
  • Markings begin as solid coloring or messy blotches near the head before becoming distinct saddle-like blotches toward the tail

Pine snakes are mostly found in the sandhills and the southern coastal plain. They have also been confirmed in Cherokee and Swain counties. The Wildlife Commission said they are often found in open areas within pine-oak forests with well-drained, sandy soil.

Watch: CBS 17 crew records missing zebra cobra at Raleigh home

“It’s difficult to conserve a species when we don’t even know all the places it occurs. Assistance from citizens in recording and documenting the pine snake will be a huge help. Websites like HerpsofNC.org are great for helping people to identify snake species,” said Gabrielle Graeter, conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission.

North Carolina ranks high in the number of snake bites each year, Nexstar’s WGHP reports . But there are 38 types of non-venomous snake. An app made in North Carolina — Snake Snap — can help you tell them apart from the venomous ones. This information is also available at the Snake Snap website.

What to do if you see a pine snake

If you spot a pine snake, send an email to pinesnake@ncwildlife.org and include the following:

  • A photo
  • Date and time
  • Location (GPS coordinates preferred)

You can also download the HerpMapper mobile app to document your observations electronically.

What to do if you see a rattlesnake

Of the state’s six venomous snake species, three are rattlesnakes — the timber , the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback . They are protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act because of their declining numbers. NCWRC said their persecution by humans and habitat destruction are the main culprits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kOhc_0fPTk6l900
(Credit: N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)

If you see a rattlesnake, send an email to rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org and include the following:

  • A photo
  • Date and time
  • Location (GPS coordinates preferred)

If you see any snake in your yard and want it removed, you can gently spray it with a garden hose to lead it elsewhere.

Looking to give snakes fewer places to hide around the home? Experts advise cleaning up clutter, like stick and rock piles. You can also keep your lawn mowed, close gaps and holes in your siding and foundation, and seal openings under doors, windows and around water pipes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official day for candidates to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Pets & Animals
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
abc27 News

Show Me the Money: Social engineering attacks on the rise

(WHTM) — Protecting your identity online is more important than ever as social engineering attacks are on the rise. What does that mean? “A social engineering attack is when a criminal manipulates an individual and takes their information,” said the program director for ID.me, Mere Work. ID.me is a digital platform that helps verify your […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc27 News

Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.
HAWAII STATE
abc27 News

The Webb Telescope is focused. What comes next?

(WHTM) — After months of slowly cooling instruments to their working temperature (a smidge above absolute zero) and carefully adjusting mirrors to bring 18 separate images together, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is now fully aligned. A NASA blog post states “The optical performance of the telescope continues to be better than the engineering team’s […]
ASTRONOMY
abc27 News

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

