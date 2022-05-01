ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

TN man who confronted boy in prom dress suing Kathy Griffin over viral video of incident

By Sebastian Posey, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22E2Xs_0fPTk1LW00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A Tennessee man who was captured on video telling a boy wearing a prom dress “you look like an idiot,” says he’s filing a federal lawsuit against Kathy Griffin, claiming the comedian stirred up a damaging backlash against him and his family.

Sam Johnson, a former CEO of a healthcare company, says he and his family were subjects of online harassment after video of the confrontation started circulating in April 2021 .

Cellphone video taken April 24, 2021, captured Dalton Stevens, a then-senior at Franklin High School, being ridiculed by a man later identified as Johnson — seen saying “you look like an idiot” to Stevens.

WATCH | Video of Franklin prom dress confrontation from April 2021

The viral clip caught the attention of celebrities, including Kathy Griffin.

Two days after the incident, Johnson, then-CEO of local telemedicine company VisuWell, was terminated by the company .

On April 28, 2021, Johnson told WKRN that the incident wasn’t about Stevens’ attire , “It was all about their behavior originally. They made it about the attire. They were being obnoxious and profane in one of my favorite restaurants. Many of us in the restaurant were appalled and I was the only one willing to say something about it.”

Just over a year after the incident, Johnson tweeted that he’s filing the lawsuit to “stand up against the woke social mob that wants to strip us of our livelihoods and careers.”

Griffin tweeted she would fight the suit and not settle, adding she doesn’t think Johnson got fired because of her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Missing teenager from Dauphin County found safe

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenage girl who was missing from Dauphin County has been found safe. The criminal investigation division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office was searching for a 13-year-old girl. Roxanne Rodriguez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches with brown hair, and brown eyes. She is 17-weeks pregnant. Police […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Bossip

Bye, Block! Kandi Claps Back After Blabbering Baby Dad Alleges Riley’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of His Other Kids

Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them. Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Sports
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Sam Johnson
Popculture

Food Network Star Returns to Hosting in Wake of High-Profile Divorce

Former Food Network star Gina Neely is returning to the spotlight as the Bluff City Life host for Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Neely co-hosted Food Network's Down Home With The Neelys with her then-husband, Pat Neely, from 2008 to 2014. "Gina Neely is the perfect person to host Bluff City Life," said Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell. "Her enthusiasm and passion for this city are evident the moment you meet her. We are excited to welcome her to the team."
CELEBRITIES
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Viral Video#Wkrn#Franklin High School#Visuwell
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official day for candidates to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy