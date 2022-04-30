ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Caddo and Bossier Parish voters approve taxation renewals for teacher pay, school maintenance

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

Voters in Caddo and Bossier parishes overwhelmingly approved renewing millage rates that will fund teacher pay and school maintenance in Saturday's election.

In both parishes, all three propositions on the ballots received approximately 80% of the vote.

The Caddo millage rates will generate approximately $65 million annually for the Caddo school district, while the Bossier millage rates will generate $48 million annually for the district

The Caddo ballot had three initiatives on it that would each allow taxation to continue for the support of the school district’s teacher pay, facility maintenance, classroom technology, upkeep of bus fleets and other everyday operations.

Approximately 5,890 constituents in Caddo Parish participated in early voting. Among those, 81% approved propositions one and three, while 79% approved proposition two.

In Bossier Parish, there were also three millage propositions. Proposition one will pay for “portion of the existing salaries and benefits earned by our nearly 2,900 educators and support personnel,” according to Bossier Parish Schools, while proposition two will “sustain the daily operations and maintenance of its 45 schools and facilities” and proposition three will be “used for the payment of teachers' salaries and benefits.”

Approximately 3,960 constituents for Bossier Parish participated in early voting. Among those, 81% approved proposition one, while 82 percent approved propositions two and three.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Caddo and Bossier Parish voters approve taxation renewals for teacher pay, school maintenance

