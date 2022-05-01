Voters will pick party nominees for Rutherford County mayor, sheriff, other offices

Tuesday's Rutherford County primary will include competitive races for full-time offices: mayor, sheriff, circuit clerk clerk and register of deeds.

The county's 28 polling locations that can be used by any voter — regardless of residence — will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rutherford County Election Commission has 280 poll workers ready to serve voters. Voters must show a Tennessee-issued photo ID or U.S passport to participate, said Alan Farley, administrator of elections.

Rutherford has 201,075 registered voters; 9,675 ballots were cast during early voting from April 13-28 .

The early vote tally included 8,854 people participating in the competitive Republican primary. Another 820 voted for Democratic candidates who have no primary competition.

The winning nominees will advance to compete in the Aug. 4 election, which will include independents for some of the races.

Farley estimated turnout will be in the 10% range, with a final count from 19,000 to 20,000 voters following a steady turn out during early voting.

"We have voted more this election than we did in May 2018, and that is with one less day of voting due to being closed on Good Friday," said Farley, who expects the growing county to see an increase in total votes from four years ago.

The turnout for the 2018 county primary was at 10.37% with 16,290 people participating out of 161,290 registered voters.

Competitive GOP races

Four Republicans seek a four-year term to be county mayor:

Bill Ketron, the incumbent seeking a second term and a former 16-year state senator

Rhonda Allen , a 12-year member of Rutherford County Commission

Joe Carr , a former six-year state representative;

and Aaron Coffey

The sheriff's race also has three GOP competitors:

Mike Fitzhugh , the incumbent since January 2017

Virgil Gammon , a member of the county commission and a former second-in-command at the sheriff's office

Tom Sissom , a retired Murfreesboro Police Department lieutenant

The circuit court clerk race has two Republican competitors:

Melissa Harrell, the incumbent since 2014

Robin Eades Gentry, who was runner up in 2018 GOP primary

Two are also competing in the GOP primary for register of deeds:

Heather Dawbarn, the incumbent since 2010

Kevin Wax, a former member of the Murfreesboro City Council in 1990s who also lost as a Republican in 1996 in challenging Democratic state Sen. Andy Womack.

The primary also includes competitive GOP races for county commission and school school board seats.

Where to vote

Who's running

Circuit Court Judges 16th Judicial District

Division I: Mark Rogers, incumbent independent; Mike Jones, independent

Mark Rogers, incumbent independent; Mike Jones, independent Division II Judge: Jimmy Turner, incumbent Republican

Jimmy Turner, incumbent Republican Division III Judge: Barry Tidwell, incumbent Republican

Barry Tidwell, incumbent Republican Division IV Judge: Jo Atwood, incumbent Republican

Jo Atwood, incumbent Republican Division V Judge: Darrell Scarlett, incumbent Republican

Darrell Scarlett, incumbent Republican Chancellor: Howard Wilson, incumbent Republican

General Sessions Court Judges

Judge Part I: Ben Hall "Trey" McFarlin III, incumbent Republican

Ben Hall "Trey" McFarlin III, incumbent Republican Judge Part II: Ben Bennett, incumbent Republican

Ben Bennett, incumbent Republican Judge Part III: Toby Gilley, incumbent Republican

Toby Gilley, incumbent Republican Judge Part IV: Lisa Eischeid, incumbent Republican

Juvenile Court Judge

Andrae Crismon, independent

Travis Lampley, Republican

District Attorney General 16th Judicial District

Jennings Jones, incumbent Republican

Public Defender16th Judicial District

Gerald Melton, incumbent Republican

Rutherford County Sheriff

Mike Fitzhugh, incumbent Republican

Virgil Gammon, Republican

Tom Sissom, Republican

Pat Garrett, independent

Circuit Court Clerk

Melissa Harrell, incumbent Republican

Robin Eades Gentry, Republican

Register of Deeds

Heather Dawbarn, incumbent Republican

Kevin Wax, Republican

County Clerk

Lisa Duke Crowell, incumbent Republican

Trustee

Teb Batey, incumbent Republican

County Mayor

Bill Ketron, Republican incumbent;

Rhonda Allen, Republican (current county commissioner)

Joe Carr, Republican

Aaron Coffey, Republican

Royce Olen Johnson, independent

Randy Allen, independent

Norman Hanks, independent

County Commission

District 1: David Gammon, incumbent Republican; Hope Oliver, Democrat

David Gammon, incumbent Republican; Hope Oliver, Democrat District 2: Steve Pearcy, incumbent Republican; Justin Taylor, Republican

Steve Pearcy, incumbent Republican; Justin Taylor, Republican District 3: Michael Wrather, incumbent Republican; Anita L. Herron, Democrat

Michael Wrather, incumbent Republican; Anita L. Herron, Democrat District 4: Robert Peay Jr., incumbent independent; Michael A. Rodgers, Republican

Robert Peay Jr., incumbent independent; Michael A. Rodgers, Republican District 5: Carol Cook, incumbent Republican; Laura Davidson, independent

Carol Cook, incumbent Republican; Laura Davidson, independent District 6: Veronica Buchanan, incumbent Republican; Jonathan Beverly, Republican; Patrick Miller, Republican; Tim Tidwell, independent; Jonathan James, Republican

Veronica Buchanan, incumbent Republican; Jonathan Beverly, Republican; Patrick Miller, Republican; Tim Tidwell, independent; Jonathan James, Republican District 7: Mike Kusch, incumbent Republican; Joseph Locher, Democrat; Paul "Roscoe" Williams, independent

Mike Kusch, incumbent Republican; Joseph Locher, Democrat; Paul "Roscoe" Williams, independent District 8: Pettus Read, incumbent Republican; Matthew Burke, Democrat

Pettus Read, incumbent Republican; Matthew Burke, Democrat District 9: Joe Gourley, incumbent Republican; Joshua James, Republican; Mark A. Linville, Democrat

Joe Gourley, incumbent Republican; Joshua James, Republican; Mark A. Linville, Democrat District 10: Philip E. Wilson, Republican; Tony Campbell, Republican; Iris Dismukes, Democrat

Philip E. Wilson, Republican; Tony Campbell, Republican; Iris Dismukes, Democrat District 11: Anthony Johnson, Republican; Bradley R. Austin, Republican

Anthony Johnson, Republican; Bradley R. Austin, Republican District 12: Carl B. Boyd, Republican; Jason M. Kemp, Republican; Celest Davis, Democrat

Carl B. Boyd, Republican; Jason M. Kemp, Republican; Celest Davis, Democrat District 13: Paul Johnson, incumbent Republican; Byron Glenn, independent

Paul Johnson, incumbent Republican; Byron Glenn, independent District 14: Wayne Irvin, Republican; Rod Key, Republican (currently represents District 19 but is now in 14 after redistricting)

Wayne Irvin, Republican; Rod Key, Republican (currently represents District 19 but is now in 14 after redistricting) District 15: Craig Harris, incumbent Republican; Cedric Alford, Democrat

Craig Harris, incumbent Republican; Cedric Alford, Democrat District 16: Phil Dodd, incumbent Republican; Kyle Mullicane, Democrat

Phil Dodd, incumbent Republican; Kyle Mullicane, Democrat District 17: Jeff Phillips, incumbent Republican; Mariah Phillips, Democrat

Jeff Phillips, incumbent Republican; Mariah Phillips, Democrat District 18: Allen McAdoo, incumbent Republican

Allen McAdoo, incumbent Republican District 19: Corey Sippola, Republican; Romel McMurry, independent

Corey Sippola, Republican; Romel McMurry, independent District 20: Trey Gooch, incumbent Republican

Trey Gooch, incumbent Republican District 21: Chantho Sourinho, incumbent Democrat

Rutherford County Board of Education

Zone 1: Tammy Sharp, incumbent Republican

Tammy Sharp, incumbent Republican Zone 3: Tim Holden, incumbent Republican; Caleb Tidwell, Republican; Jason Scales, independent

Tim Holden, incumbent Republican; Caleb Tidwell, Republican; Jason Scales, independent Zone 4: Tiffany Johnson, incumbent Republican; Katie Darby, Republican

Tiffany Johnson, incumbent Republican; Katie Darby, Republican Zone 7: Frances Rosales, Republican; Cindy Daniel, independent

Murfreesboro City School Board (at large)

Amanda Moore, incumbent independent

Barbara Long, Republican

Florence E. Omachonu, independent

Karen L. Dodd, independent

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission staff

