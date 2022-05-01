Voters will pick party nominees for Rutherford County mayor, sheriff, other offices
Tuesday's Rutherford County primary will include competitive races for full-time offices: mayor, sheriff, circuit clerk clerk and register of deeds.
The county's 28 polling locations that can be used by any voter — regardless of residence — will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rutherford County Election Commission has 280 poll workers ready to serve voters. Voters must show a Tennessee-issued photo ID or U.S passport to participate, said Alan Farley, administrator of elections.
Rutherford has 201,075 registered voters; 9,675 ballots were cast during early voting from April 13-28 .
The early vote tally included 8,854 people participating in the competitive Republican primary. Another 820 voted for Democratic candidates who have no primary competition.
The winning nominees will advance to compete in the Aug. 4 election, which will include independents for some of the races.
Farley estimated turnout will be in the 10% range, with a final count from 19,000 to 20,000 voters following a steady turn out during early voting.
"We have voted more this election than we did in May 2018, and that is with one less day of voting due to being closed on Good Friday," said Farley, who expects the growing county to see an increase in total votes from four years ago.
The turnout for the 2018 county primary was at 10.37% with 16,290 people participating out of 161,290 registered voters.
Competitive GOP races
Four Republicans seek a four-year term to be county mayor:
- Bill Ketron, the incumbent seeking a second term and a former 16-year state senator
- Rhonda Allen , a 12-year member of Rutherford County Commission
- Joe Carr , a former six-year state representative;
- and Aaron Coffey
The sheriff's race also has three GOP competitors:
- Mike Fitzhugh , the incumbent since January 2017
- Virgil Gammon , a member of the county commission and a former second-in-command at the sheriff's office
- Tom Sissom , a retired Murfreesboro Police Department lieutenant
The circuit court clerk race has two Republican competitors:
- Melissa Harrell, the incumbent since 2014
- Robin Eades Gentry, who was runner up in 2018 GOP primary
Two are also competing in the GOP primary for register of deeds:
- Heather Dawbarn, the incumbent since 2010
- Kevin Wax, a former member of the Murfreesboro City Council in 1990s who also lost as a Republican in 1996 in challenging Democratic state Sen. Andy Womack.
The primary also includes competitive GOP races for county commission and school school board seats.
Where to vote
Who's running
Circuit Court Judges 16th Judicial District
- Division I: Mark Rogers, incumbent independent; Mike Jones, independent
- Division II Judge: Jimmy Turner, incumbent Republican
- Division III Judge: Barry Tidwell, incumbent Republican
- Division IV Judge: Jo Atwood, incumbent Republican
- Division V Judge: Darrell Scarlett, incumbent Republican
- Chancellor: Howard Wilson, incumbent Republican
General Sessions Court Judges
- Judge Part I: Ben Hall "Trey" McFarlin III, incumbent Republican
- Judge Part II: Ben Bennett, incumbent Republican
- Judge Part III: Toby Gilley, incumbent Republican
- Judge Part IV: Lisa Eischeid, incumbent Republican
Juvenile Court Judge
- Andrae Crismon, independent
- Travis Lampley, Republican
District Attorney General 16th Judicial District
- Jennings Jones, incumbent Republican
Public Defender16th Judicial District
- Gerald Melton, incumbent Republican
Rutherford County Sheriff
- Mike Fitzhugh, incumbent Republican
- Virgil Gammon, Republican
- Tom Sissom, Republican
- Pat Garrett, independent
Circuit Court Clerk
- Melissa Harrell, incumbent Republican
- Robin Eades Gentry, Republican
Register of Deeds
- Heather Dawbarn, incumbent Republican
- Kevin Wax, Republican
County Clerk
- Lisa Duke Crowell, incumbent Republican
Trustee
- Teb Batey, incumbent Republican
County Mayor
- Bill Ketron, Republican incumbent;
- Rhonda Allen, Republican (current county commissioner)
- Joe Carr, Republican
- Aaron Coffey, Republican
- Royce Olen Johnson, independent
- Randy Allen, independent
- Norman Hanks, independent
County Commission
- District 1: David Gammon, incumbent Republican; Hope Oliver, Democrat
- District 2: Steve Pearcy, incumbent Republican; Justin Taylor, Republican
- District 3: Michael Wrather, incumbent Republican; Anita L. Herron, Democrat
- District 4: Robert Peay Jr., incumbent independent; Michael A. Rodgers, Republican
- District 5: Carol Cook, incumbent Republican; Laura Davidson, independent
- District 6: Veronica Buchanan, incumbent Republican; Jonathan Beverly, Republican; Patrick Miller, Republican; Tim Tidwell, independent; Jonathan James, Republican
- District 7: Mike Kusch, incumbent Republican; Joseph Locher, Democrat; Paul "Roscoe" Williams, independent
- District 8: Pettus Read, incumbent Republican; Matthew Burke, Democrat
- District 9: Joe Gourley, incumbent Republican; Joshua James, Republican; Mark A. Linville, Democrat
- District 10: Philip E. Wilson, Republican; Tony Campbell, Republican; Iris Dismukes, Democrat
- District 11: Anthony Johnson, Republican; Bradley R. Austin, Republican
- District 12: Carl B. Boyd, Republican; Jason M. Kemp, Republican; Celest Davis, Democrat
- District 13: Paul Johnson, incumbent Republican; Byron Glenn, independent
- District 14: Wayne Irvin, Republican; Rod Key, Republican (currently represents District 19 but is now in 14 after redistricting)
- District 15: Craig Harris, incumbent Republican; Cedric Alford, Democrat
- District 16: Phil Dodd, incumbent Republican; Kyle Mullicane, Democrat
- District 17: Jeff Phillips, incumbent Republican; Mariah Phillips, Democrat
- District 18: Allen McAdoo, incumbent Republican
- District 19: Corey Sippola, Republican; Romel McMurry, independent
- District 20: Trey Gooch, incumbent Republican
- District 21: Chantho Sourinho, incumbent Democrat
Rutherford County Board of Education
- Zone 1: Tammy Sharp, incumbent Republican
- Zone 3: Tim Holden, incumbent Republican; Caleb Tidwell, Republican; Jason Scales, independent
- Zone 4: Tiffany Johnson, incumbent Republican; Katie Darby, Republican
- Zone 7: Frances Rosales, Republican; Cindy Daniel, independent
Murfreesboro City School Board (at large)
- Amanda Moore, incumbent independent
- Barbara Long, Republican
- Florence E. Omachonu, independent
- Karen L. Dodd, independent
Source: Rutherford County Election Commission staff
