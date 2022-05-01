ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Voters will pick party nominees for Rutherford County mayor, sheriff, other offices

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

Tuesday's Rutherford County primary will include competitive races for full-time offices: mayor, sheriff, circuit clerk clerk and register of deeds.

The county's 28 polling locations that can be used by any voter — regardless of residence — will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rutherford County Election Commission has 280 poll workers ready to serve voters. Voters must show a Tennessee-issued photo ID or U.S passport to participate, said Alan Farley, administrator of elections.

Rutherford has 201,075 registered voters; 9,675 ballots were cast during early voting from April 13-28 .

The early vote tally included 8,854 people participating in the competitive Republican primary. Another 820 voted for Democratic candidates who have no primary competition.

The winning nominees will advance to compete in the Aug. 4 election, which will include independents for some of the races.

Farley estimated turnout will be in the 10% range, with a final count from 19,000 to 20,000 voters following a steady turn out during early voting.

"We have voted more this election than we did in May 2018, and that is with one less day of voting due to being closed on Good Friday," said Farley, who expects the growing county to see an increase in total votes from four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bU5q_0fPTjfL000

The turnout for the 2018 county primary was at 10.37% with 16,290 people participating out of 161,290 registered voters.

Qualified candidates: Your way-too-early guide to 2022 elections in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Competitive GOP races

Four Republicans seek a four-year term to be county mayor:

The sheriff's race also has three GOP competitors:

  • Mike Fitzhugh , the incumbent since January 2017
  • Virgil Gammon , a member of the county commission and a former second-in-command at the sheriff's office
  • Tom Sissom , a retired Murfreesboro Police Department lieutenant

The circuit court clerk race has two Republican competitors:

  • Melissa Harrell, the incumbent since 2014
  • Robin Eades Gentry, who was runner up in 2018 GOP primary

Two are also competing in the GOP primary for register of deeds:

  • Heather Dawbarn, the incumbent since 2010
  • Kevin Wax, a former member of the Murfreesboro City Council in 1990s who also lost as a Republican in 1996 in challenging Democratic state Sen. Andy Womack.

The primary also includes competitive GOP races for county commission and school school board seats.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions through emailing sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

Where to vote

Who's running

Circuit Court Judges 16th Judicial District

  • Division I: Mark Rogers, incumbent independent; Mike Jones, independent
  • Division II Judge: Jimmy Turner, incumbent Republican
  • Division III Judge: Barry Tidwell, incumbent Republican
  • Division IV Judge: Jo Atwood, incumbent Republican
  • Division V Judge: Darrell Scarlett, incumbent Republican
  • Chancellor: Howard Wilson, incumbent Republican

General Sessions Court Judges

  • Judge Part I: Ben Hall "Trey" McFarlin III, incumbent Republican
  • Judge Part II: Ben Bennett, incumbent Republican
  • Judge Part III: Toby Gilley, incumbent Republican
  • Judge Part IV: Lisa Eischeid, incumbent Republican

Juvenile Court Judge

  • Andrae Crismon, independent
  • Travis Lampley, Republican

District Attorney General 16th Judicial District

  • Jennings Jones, incumbent Republican

Public Defender16th Judicial District

  • Gerald Melton, incumbent Republican

Rutherford County Sheriff

  • Mike Fitzhugh, incumbent Republican
  • Virgil Gammon, Republican
  • Tom Sissom, Republican
  • Pat Garrett, independent

Circuit Court Clerk

  • Melissa Harrell, incumbent Republican
  • Robin Eades Gentry, Republican

Register of Deeds

  • Heather Dawbarn, incumbent Republican
  • Kevin Wax, Republican

County Clerk

  • Lisa Duke Crowell, incumbent Republican

Trustee

  • Teb Batey, incumbent Republican

County Mayor

  • Bill Ketron, Republican incumbent;
  • Rhonda Allen, Republican (current county commissioner)
  • Joe Carr, Republican
  • Aaron Coffey, Republican
  • Royce Olen Johnson, independent
  • Randy Allen, independent
  • Norman Hanks, independent

County Commission

  • District 1: David Gammon, incumbent Republican; Hope Oliver, Democrat
  • District 2: Steve Pearcy, incumbent Republican; Justin Taylor, Republican
  • District 3: Michael Wrather, incumbent Republican; Anita L. Herron, Democrat
  • District 4: Robert Peay Jr., incumbent independent; Michael A. Rodgers, Republican
  • District 5: Carol Cook, incumbent Republican; Laura Davidson, independent
  • District 6: Veronica Buchanan, incumbent Republican; Jonathan Beverly, Republican; Patrick Miller, Republican; Tim Tidwell, independent; Jonathan James, Republican
  • District 7: Mike Kusch, incumbent Republican; Joseph Locher, Democrat; Paul "Roscoe" Williams, independent
  • District 8: Pettus Read, incumbent Republican; Matthew Burke, Democrat
  • District 9: Joe Gourley, incumbent Republican; Joshua James, Republican; Mark A. Linville, Democrat
  • District 10: Philip E. Wilson, Republican; Tony Campbell, Republican; Iris Dismukes, Democrat
  • District 11: Anthony Johnson, Republican; Bradley R. Austin, Republican
  • District 12: Carl B. Boyd, Republican; Jason M. Kemp, Republican; Celest Davis, Democrat
  • District 13: Paul Johnson, incumbent Republican; Byron Glenn, independent
  • District 14: Wayne Irvin, Republican; Rod Key, Republican (currently represents District 19 but is now in 14 after redistricting)
  • District 15: Craig Harris, incumbent Republican; Cedric Alford, Democrat
  • District 16: Phil Dodd, incumbent Republican; Kyle Mullicane, Democrat
  • District 17: Jeff Phillips, incumbent Republican; Mariah Phillips, Democrat
  • District 18: Allen McAdoo, incumbent Republican
  • District 19: Corey Sippola, Republican; Romel McMurry, independent
  • District 20: Trey Gooch, incumbent Republican
  • District 21: Chantho Sourinho, incumbent Democrat

Rutherford County Board of Education

  • Zone 1: Tammy Sharp, incumbent Republican
  • Zone 3: Tim Holden, incumbent Republican; Caleb Tidwell, Republican; Jason Scales, independent
  • Zone 4: Tiffany Johnson, incumbent Republican; Katie Darby, Republican
  • Zone 7: Frances Rosales, Republican; Cindy Daniel, independent

Murfreesboro City School Board (at large)

  • Amanda Moore, incumbent independent
  • Barbara Long, Republican
  • Florence E. Omachonu, independent
  • Karen L. Dodd, independent

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission staff

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Voters will pick party nominees for Rutherford County mayor, sheriff, other offices

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white-hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Richmond Observer

Poll: GOP candidates favored heading into NC's midterms

RALEIGH — A new Civitas poll shows that Republican candidates running for U.S. Congress and the state legislature in North Carolina are in good shape heading into the 2022 midterm election. The poll — an April 14–18 survey of 600 likely general election voters — put support for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ketron
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Registered Voters#One Party#County Commission#Republican#Democratic
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Vance moves into top spot in Ohio GOP senate primary

Support for author J.D. Vance has doubled in the Ohio Republican senate primary race, catapulting him ahead of earlier frontrunners former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and businessman Mike Gibbons -- although many voters remain undecided or uncertain about their vote. That’s according to a Fox News survey of Ohio voters...
OHIO STATE
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
502
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy